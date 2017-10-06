Protest-free zones for abortion clinics: How the courts will decide what’s right

David Butt is a Toronto-based criminal lawyer.

The Ontario government has introduced legislation to create protest-free zones around abortion clinics. This cranks up the heat under the perpetually simmering abortion debate cauldron, and all but guarantees the issue will bubble over into the courts. So how will the courts respond?

For most people, opinions on protest-free zones around abortion clinics will follow their views about abortion itself. Pro-choice types will see protest-free zones as humane facilitators of autonomy around reproductive health. Those who oppose abortion will see such zones as insidious government gags on free expression.

The courts, however, will take neither approach. The question of abortion itself will be far down a court's list of considerations. Why this is so?

The answer lies largely in how courts best contribute to a just society. We all have emotions, values and the like: swirling, unarticulated, even unacknowledged inner currents that drive our decisions big and small. But the courts, which define the scope of our very liberty, must make decisions based on transparent reasoning that lends itself to critical scrutiny in ways that emotion-based decision-making cannot. Respect for those whose liberties are restricted by the courts demands no less.

So the courts, in a game effort to reason through pressing problems responsibly, will approach flashpoint issues such as abortion clinic protest-free zones with an almost robotic dedication to dry technical analysis. That makes legal reasoning deadly dull, which is partly a failing of the mostly modestly talented writers who pen it. But such detached, tepid technicality is also, importantly, an effort to rise above the imperiousness and ultimately arbitrariness of emotion-based decision-making.

The first thing a court ruling on the viability of abortion clinic protest-free zones would do is conclude that such zones do restrict free expression. Defenders of the zones will say many current protests amount to harassment and even assault – spitting on clinic staff and clients, for example. But these extreme characterizations of protest activity, even if accurate, miss the point. Dangerous harassment and assault by spitting are already crimes. The legislation goes much further: It prohibits even thoughtful, respectful protest inside a geographic perimeter. There is no dodging the reality that the proposed legislation seriously restricts otherwise perfectly lawful expression.

Next the court will consider what sort of lawful expression is prohibited inside the protest-free zones, which happens to be expression of the most important kind: political expression. Nothing is more foundational to our collective than maintaining robust democratic institutions and practices. And nothing is more conducive to maintaining democratic institutions and practices than a vibrant, universal freedom of expression on important political and social matters, regardless of the opinions expressed. In short, we protect democracy when we protect free expression on political matters.

So far, things are not looking good for the protest-free zone supporters.

But next the court will say, "on the other hand …" and consider the social good pursued by protest-free zones. Abortion is legal in Canada. And it frequently arises for consideration in anxious circumstances. Those making difficult choices around reproductive health can be particularly vulnerable to condemnatory verbal missives. "Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me" is a discredited Victorian aphorism with little contemporary traction except as irony. Most Western democracies (the United States being a notable exception) have recognized the power of speech to harm and have legislated protection from those harms.

Lastly, the court will consider the breadth of the protest restriction. This is where the legislation will inch past the counterarguments to win by a nose at the finish line of the court's verdict. The legislation proposes nothing like a broad, indiscriminate ban on anti-abortion protest. By defining a tight (50-150 metre) perimeter, the legislation seeks the very different goal of facilitating access to a lawful, publicly funded health-care service.

Our Charter of Rights permits reasonable limits on free expression that pursue important social goals, as long as the limits are carefully tailored. So, when the adverse impacts of protest-free zones are put on the scales of justice along with the social benefits of such zones and the rather small permissible perimeter, protest-free zones will be approved by the courts with nary a whisper about abortion itself.