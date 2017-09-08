Sept. 8: Kids on/off the bus. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

(No) Kids on the bus

Re Kids On Public Transit – Who Could Object To That? (Sept. 7): I agree with Naomi Buck in respect to this particular case, involving four children, now ages 7 to 11, riding the bus unsupervised. These children should be allowed to take public transit to school and back.

(And yes, driving kids to school is a litmus test for all sorts of societal dysfunctionality.)

However, there is a reason – not necessarily a good one – for every law/regulation/edict. The one in question here seems to champion the lowest common denominator principle: If there is a case, or a case can be reasonably imagined, of harm coming to a group of unsupervised children riding public transit, then it is reasonable to bar all children from riding buses unsupervised.

Obviously, the risk in any instance depends upon the particular children, and the other passengers on the bus. In this case, the malevolent bus passenger was a pernicious do-gooder (who by now may regret a well-intentioned act of concern).

The choices? No law (three-, four- and five-year-olds riding the buses, supervised by six-year-olds), status quo (blanket prohibition), or a children-on-buses bureaucracy to test and license kids (and their parents).

Pick your poison.

Ken Kingsbury, Ottawa

Growing up in downtown Toronto in the 1980s, my older brother (Grade 4) and I (Grade 2) took turns supervising my younger brother (senior kindergarten) as we walked, biked or, in bad weather, took the streetcar to and from school each day.

It was 3.1 kilometres each way, I measured this distance recently.(And no, not up hill "both ways.") This was great for our fitness, but most of all, it gave us freedom and developed us as independent people. It was a very important part of our education.

Some would say that things were different back then. They would be right: We had no mobile phones and the crime rate was far higher than it is now. B.C.'s Ministry of Children and Family Development has clearly overreached and is violating the rights of both parents and children.

Liam Morland, Waterloo, Ont.

The NAFTA question

Re Scheer Says Liberals Putting Deal At Risk With 'Social Issues' (Sept. 6): Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer thinks NAFTA is only about trade, and that trade has nothing to do with social issues, that considering human rights and environmental protection at the same time would endanger jobs and is playing politics.

Well, international deals are always political deals. And no one wants a job at any price, or at any wage, or under any conditions.

For Canadians, the NAFTA question isn't whether it's good for trade, but whether it's good for them, their children, and their communities. If Mr. Scheer aspires to lead his country rather than a corporate board, he had better start to think about what business he is really in.

James Russell, Ottawa

'Sprinkling' fairness

Re Trudeau Set On Tax Plan, But Open To 'Tweaks' (Sept. 7): Yes, I have a corporation. And yes, it was made legal many years ago by the government to assist self-employed individuals. And yes, I sprinkle dividends to family members. I sprinkle because I don't have a company-sponsored pension plan. I sprinkle because I don't have a dental or drug plan. I sprinkle because I don't get sick days. When I'm sick, I still have overhead. I sprinkle because I pay five employees' CPP and EI premiums. This isn't tax cheating. This is evening the playing field with the many people who have things self-employed people don't have.

When did being successful become a sin? I think at the 53-per-cent tax bracket, many of us pay "Our Fair Share." There are always two sides to every story.

Sometimes politicians fail to realize why policies were implemented in the first place. This was pension planning for people who won't get a pension. It's not like a pair of shoes you can throw out, and buy another pair tomorrow. You can't change a retirement plan overnight.

Steven H. Brown, Toronto

At university, one of my housemates received a monthly "salary" – just as the rest of her family did. She did not work for this money; it was "sprinkled" income from her affluent dad's company. And she was not embarrassed to tell us about it.

Therein lies the problem, and it's one that's been around for a long time. A tax system that encourages people to find dishonest, but legal loopholes is wrong. It just makes tax "cheating" morally acceptable.

Canadians need to pay taxes. And we need to know that we are being taxed fairly. Then these taxes must be used to pay for all the public services we rely on, especially now that the gap between rich and poor is widening yearly. Fair, honest taxation is one of the foundations of a safe and desirable country. Let's teach that to our children and grandchildren.

Carol Town, Hamilton

RCMP: federal only

Re Local, Federal Roles 'Cannibalizing' RCMP, Report Says (Sept. 7): The RCMP's dual role of providing "local police," as well handling the more complex "federal crime" investigations is neither efficient nor sustainable.

The training and operational management of these two halves are not compatible. Local policing includes vehicular hit-and-run crimes, while the federal-crime roles include financial crimes on international levels.

Local policing should be forced on local governments/ provinces, leaving the RCMP to focus on the more complex "federal crime" role.

T.A. Bryk, Toronto

Fight on, residents

Re Atwood Got 'Vile' Reply To Condo Criticism (Sept. 7): Why should Margaret Atwood and her neighbours in the Toronto Annex area be open to abuse because they wish to preserve their living environment in the face of those who want to make changes that will affect them negatively?

This seems like a case of Big Brother trying to force his way – in this case, the condo developer, with the blessing of city planners and "urban critics," whoever they may be. This is a democracy, not a dictatorship. We have a right to defend what is good about our personal environment, instead of having it degraded without our consent.

This is like the case of the classroom bully who likes what you have and decides to take it away, knowing that others are scared to tackle him. Passivity encourages the bullies.

Excessive, aggressive condo development in downtown Toronto has reached the point that there are not enough schools and other infrastructure to go round. Do the developers themselves live in such places? I doubt it. They will be in detached houses in the city's desirable, spacious residential areas.

Positive change is desirable; this is not positive change.

I hope the residents fight on.

Betty Cullen, Toronto