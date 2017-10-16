Too bad Reagan’s not here to teach Trump about trade

It's a pity former U.S. president Ronald Reagan isn't around today to see what President Donald Trump is trying to do to continental trade. He'd want to take his so-called fellow Republican out to the proverbial woodshed and knock some sense into him.

It was Mr. Reagan's vision, promulgated in the late 1970s, to bring Canada, the United States and Mexico together in what he termed a "North American Accord." He wanted to do away with protectionist harnesses, open the borders to trade and energy flows and the goodwill of the peoples.

Few others were thinking along these lines at the time. But the Gipper, derided in those days as being as shallow as a birdbath, turned misty-eyed when talking about it.

Story continues below advertisement

Against all odds, with a big push from the Progressive Conservatives in Canada, his vision was put in place. Now Mr. Trump is intent on turning back the clock, on blowing it up. His administration's demands on NAFTA negotiations, as detonated on the weekend, are tantamount to a North American ripcord.

They include jacked-up American content requirements on automobiles, an agreement without a dispute-settlement mechanism, a senseless sunset clause, harder terms on dairy trade, more Buy American rules.

The bombshell blitz – demands Ottawa cannot accept – comes right on the heels of a Washington visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to get NAFTA negotiations back on the rails. It's a big sneer at the Canadian leader. Presidents don't normally rebuke prime ministers in such a brazen fashion.

The demands come with U.S. unemployment down to a paltry 4.2 per cent and with the United States enjoying a sizeable trade surplus with Canada. They come after three rounds of negotiations, thus tending to make a mockery of previous sessions.

Students of bilateral trade will recall some hard acts by Washington. As early as 1854, Canada reached a modified reciprocity agreement with the United States, only to have it annulled by Washington a dozen years later. Trade liberalization was rebuffed by Washington in 1874 and 1911. At times Ottawa has been the recalcitrant party. William Lyon Mackenzie King pulled away from an agreement in 1948. Pierre Trudeau put up all kinds of barriers at the borders, including the Foreign Investment Review Agency and the National Energy Program.

But Mr. Trump's shenanigans, veering off every which way on any which day, are in a league of their own. There's suspicion here that his NAFTA negotiators are embarrassed at the irrationality of the marching orders they are given – or seemingly given, as the latest fluctuation cannot be relied upon.

The President doesn't know history. He probably doesn't know of Ronald Reagan's trailblazing. Maybe his Republicans should let him know.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As for the Canadian side, it is still intent on playing it calm, on turning the other cheek, even after the spurning of Mr. Trudeau, who has made many an effort to be reasonable with the White House.

It is still the wise course, advises Gordon Ritchie, one of our original free-trade negotiators. "I believe this is a serious miscalculation on their part and the U.S. business and agricultural communities will pressure Congress not to play such a childish game."

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, who lobbied Congress with Mr. Trudeau last week, comes to Washington again on Tuesday. Where Ottawa sees hope is in the Trump pattern of behaviour. He took extreme positions in winning the Republican nomination and the presidency. In the Oval Office, he has been the same, offering himself up as President Tear Down, the great dismantler in respect to Obamacare, the Iran nuclear deal, the Paris accord on climate change and NAFTA. He's made loud noises on undocumented immigrants, on attacking North Korea, on other files.

But in most instances, save the Paris accord, he has held back. His interlocutors have been able to steer him away from taking the drastic option. On NAFTA, Ronald Reagan isn't around to do so. But there are many in the White House and on Capitol Hill who will fight him hard. They aren't about let the Gipper's legacy die.