Buyers go over asking on Glendale home

1932 GLENMOUNT DR. SW, CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $1,199,900

SELLING PRICE $1,209,000

Story continues below advertisement

TAXES $5,466 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

CO-OP AGENT Natalie Berthiaume, CIR Realty

The Action: Clients of agent Natalie Berthiaume tasked her with finding them a large home with unique architecture and a kid-friendly location – something they'd been unable to find over several years of casual shopping. When they finally settled on this house, they didn't hesitate to pay more than two other bidders vying for the modern, side-split residence in late June.

"In Glendale, homes tend to sell in less than three weeks; bidding wars there are not typical," Ms. Berthiaume said. "In the last two years, only two homes have sold for over $1-million. The other one sold for $1,500,000 and that took a few months."

What They Got: In 2010, Doug Hildebrand designed this four-level structure with 3,158 square feet of living space, including a basement with nine-foot ceilings above the theatre, recreation and guest rooms.

Finishes are high-end, such as bamboo hardwood floors throughout and custom shelving in the office, as well as a gas fireplace and custom lacquer media unit in a living area with double height ceilings.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nearby, the German-made kitchen was outfitted with Bosch and Miele appliances and sliding doors to a Brazilian batu hardwood deck, hot tub and double garage on the 60-by-110-foot lot.

A custom glass and wood staircase leads up to a master suite with a private bathroom and down to a pair of secondary bedrooms.

The Agent's Take: "The Glendale community in Calgary is a special little hamlet," said Ms. Berthiaume, who explained its zoning dictates only one detached dwelling can be built per parcel of land.

"Its proximity to downtown and its R1 zoning has made it an especially desirable location for established professionals and families."

This home is also one of the more unconventional ones popping up amidst bungalows and two-storey homes. "What made this home so spectacular is the creativity that went into the design of this home," Ms. Berthiaume said.

"The clean lines and open concept design, coupled with large windows, allow for a sense of a lush oasis so rarely felt in Calgary."