Calgary condo’s $2.4-million sale shows luxury demand

1188 3 ST., SE, NO. 3903

ASKING PRICE $2,419,999

SELLING PRICE $2,419,999

TAXES Not available

DAYS ON THE MARKET 90

LISTING AGENT Corinne Poffenroth, Sotheby's International Realty Canada

The Action: Agent Corinne Poffenroth oversees sub-penthouse sales at Guardian Towers near Calgary's Saddledome. In the south tower, this is the first of three sub-penthouse units released on the 39th floor and the largest, with a 2,431-square-foot plan. It sold in June for $2.4-million.

"The sale shows there's still some demand for select, higher-end luxury condos in Calgary, depending on the views, location and finishes," Ms. Poffenroth said. "There are still buyers looking for that lock-and-leave lifestyle."

What They Got: The two 44-storey Guardian towers were completed last year with more than 600 suites. About 450 units are now sold, including this two-bedroom sub-penthouse with 9-1/2-foot ceilings and walls of windows facing nearly all directions, plus about 600 square feet of outside space divided between three balconies.

Amanda Hamilton Interior Design outfitted the open entertaining area with hardwood floors, Italian Armony Cucine kitchen cabinetry, quartz counters and Miele appliances.

The master wing was installed with a custom Poliform dressing room. The master suite has one of three bathrooms.

The unit comes with parking for four vehicles. Monthly fees of $1,250 go towards concierge, a lounge, gym and a rooftop terrace with barbecue facilities.

The Agent's Take: "It's a pretty prime location in Victoria Park, but the building itself is the tallest residential building in Calgary to date," Ms. Poffenroth said.

"There are only three units on the Paramount Suite level, and this particular unit is the one that's half the floor, so it's over 2,400 square feet and very modern with higher-end finishings."

Many who toured the unit valued the suite more for its panoramic views. "It's almost 360-degree views from this unit," Ms. Poffenroth said. "There are city and downtown skyline views, there are mountain views to the west off the balcony and also river views."