Decreased price drives increased interest in Calgary townhouse

89 Royal Manor NW, Calgary

ASKING PRICE $374,000

SELLING PRICE $365,000

TAXES $2,417 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 23

LISTING AGENT Jesse Davies, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: In mid-June, this two-storey townhouse in Royal Oak Estates had several competing units also looking for buyers, so the owners tested the market at $379,000 for two weeks. Attendance was strong at open houses, but only a handful of private showings were booked. To get a better response, the unit was repainted and the price reduced to $374,000.

What They Got: Near the junction of Crowchild and Stoney trails, this unit is part of a 13-year-old complex. Several homes, including this 1,303-square-foot unit backs onto a common green space.

Within the complex, floor plans are near identical with open entertaining areas on all levels. There are living and dining areas with gas fireplaces and hardwood floors. Kitchens are outfitted with maple cabinetry. Units have open recreation spaces on the second floor and 436-square-foot basements. There are two bedrooms upstairs, including a master with a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.

Monthly condo fees of $272 pay for exterior maintenance, landscaping and snow removal.

The Agent's Take: "It's a nice community with amenities close by," Mr. Davies said. "It had a single attached garage, backs onto the park, has a fully developed basement, and over all, it was in pretty good condition."