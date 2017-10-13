Family-friendly home picked up before school session begins

2039 26 ST. SW., CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $729,900

SELLING PRICE $725,000

TAXES $3,830 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 12

LISTING AGENTS Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: The owner of this two-storey house on a 25-foot lot deliberated whether to sell during the slow summer market or wait for a busier season at the risk of its value being affected by the redevelopment of a bungalow on a 50-foot lot next door.

Agent Bryon Howard suggested the sellers list it for $50,000 less than their goal in the mid-$700,000. They agreed on $729,900 and staged the interiors, which helped bring in a proposal late July.

"The market was cooling off, so I was thinking it shouldn't sell for more than $700,000 … but it's an area that really suited this particular buyer," Mr. Howard said.

"And it's closing quite quickly so they could get [their children] into the school they wanted, so the timing was right for the seller and buyer."

What They Got: This 19-year-old house has 1,541 square feet of living space with contemporary finishes, such as hardwood floors throughout and updated granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

There is a formal living room, but open dining space and great room. The latter exudes a sense of grandeur with cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace surrounded by windows, transoms and doors to a patio, deck, hot tub and double garage with a loft space.

Upstairs, two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings share a Jack and Jill bathroom, while a pair of sleeping quarters have private bathrooms on opposite ends of a recreation area in the 860-square-foot basement.

The Agent's Take: "It really looked good, it was very stylish and cool," Mr. Howard said. "Being across from a park is a big feature, and the yard … had a lot of features and benefits that pushed it over the top to get [the sellers] a commanding price.