Family-friendly home picked up before school session begins

2039 26 ST. SW., CALGARY
ASKING PRICE $729,900
SELLING PRICE $725,000
TAXES $3,830 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET 12
LISTING AGENTS Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate
The Action: The owner of this two-storey house on a 25-foot lot deliberated whether to sell during the slow summer market or wait for a busier season at the risk of its value being affected by the redevelopment of a bungalow on a 50-foot lot next door.
Agent Bryon Howard suggested the sellers list it for $50,000 less than their goal in the mid-$700,000. They agreed on $729,900 and staged the interiors, which helped bring in a proposal late July.
"The market was cooling off, so I was thinking it shouldn't sell for more than $700,000 … but it's an area that really suited this particular buyer," Mr. Howard said.
"And it's closing quite quickly so they could get [their children] into the school they wanted, so the timing was right for the seller and buyer."
What They Got: This 19-year-old house has 1,541 square feet of living space with contemporary finishes, such as hardwood floors throughout and updated granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
There is a formal living room, but open dining space and great room. The latter exudes a sense of grandeur with cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace surrounded by windows, transoms and doors to a patio, deck, hot tub and double garage with a loft space.
Upstairs, two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings share a Jack and Jill bathroom, while a pair of sleeping quarters have private bathrooms on opposite ends of a recreation area in the 860-square-foot basement.
The Agent's Take: "It really looked good, it was very stylish and cool," Mr. Howard said. "Being across from a park is a big feature, and the yard … had a lot of features and benefits that pushed it over the top to get [the sellers] a commanding price.
