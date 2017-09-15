Makeover brings buyers to Canmore, Alta., mountain home

224 MISKOW CLOSE, CANMORE, ALTA.
ASKING PRICE $1,570,000
SELLING PRICE $1,557,000
TAXES $7,205 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET Five
LISTING AGENTS Christian Dubois, Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby's International Realty Canada
The Action: The sellers of this 13-year-old home on a 74- by 144-foot lot in Canmore's Three Sisters Mountain Village tested the market a few years back but found no takers. This year, they brought on new agents who suggested updates – new paint and counter tops – that might draw more serious bidders. A buyer came forward in under a week this spring.
"The last three [sales] we've done up there have taken two or three days, but traditionally it used to be months," agent Christopher Vincent said. "We worked with [the sellers] through the winter in consultation with a designer to give a more contemporary, modern feel to the property. It went to multiple offers and sold in a week."
What They Got: To capitalize on mountain views, the third floor of this 2,324-square-foot residence is an open entertaining, dining and cooking space with 20-foot vaulted ceilings, massive prow windows, side and rear decks, plus a wood burning fireplace.
Mid-way down a winding staircase is a den and master bedroom with a three-sided gas fireplace, deck and one of three bathrooms. Further down is a family room, two bedrooms and front entrance.
There's added living space in the form of a 1,032-square-foot basement. A garage has space for three vehicles.
The Agent's Take: "There are maybe half a dozen of those on that street that offers a nice, big master suite, and it's only four steps down from the living room, so it essentially offers … single-level living," Mr. Vincent said.
"And finding a triple-car garage is pretty hard to do around here."
But what really captivated buyers were the lush surroundings. "It has really nice south exposure and backed onto some green space … and beyond the trees was Three Sisters and the valley," Mr. Vincent said. "And the front of the house looks across the valley to Grotto and Mac [mountains]."
