Makeover brings buyers to Canmore, Alta., mountain home

224 MISKOW CLOSE, CANMORE, ALTA.

ASKING PRICE $1,570,000

SELLING PRICE $1,557,000

TAXES $7,205 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENTS Christian Dubois, Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby's International Realty Canada

The Action: The sellers of this 13-year-old home on a 74- by 144-foot lot in Canmore's Three Sisters Mountain Village tested the market a few years back but found no takers. This year, they brought on new agents who suggested updates – new paint and counter tops – that might draw more serious bidders. A buyer came forward in under a week this spring.

"The last three [sales] we've done up there have taken two or three days, but traditionally it used to be months," agent Christopher Vincent said. "We worked with [the sellers] through the winter in consultation with a designer to give a more contemporary, modern feel to the property. It went to multiple offers and sold in a week."

What They Got: To capitalize on mountain views, the third floor of this 2,324-square-foot residence is an open entertaining, dining and cooking space with 20-foot vaulted ceilings, massive prow windows, side and rear decks, plus a wood burning fireplace.

Mid-way down a winding staircase is a den and master bedroom with a three-sided gas fireplace, deck and one of three bathrooms. Further down is a family room, two bedrooms and front entrance.

There's added living space in the form of a 1,032-square-foot basement. A garage has space for three vehicles.

The Agent's Take: "There are maybe half a dozen of those on that street that offers a nice, big master suite, and it's only four steps down from the living room, so it essentially offers … single-level living," Mr. Vincent said.

"And finding a triple-car garage is pretty hard to do around here."

But what really captivated buyers were the lush surroundings. "It has really nice south exposure and backed onto some green space … and beyond the trees was Three Sisters and the valley," Mr. Vincent said. "And the front of the house looks across the valley to Grotto and Mac [mountains]."