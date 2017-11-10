Owner races to sell former Olympic Village suite

108 VILLAGE HEIGHTS SW, No. 7, CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $275,000

SELLING PRICE $266,000

TAXES $1,859 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 83

LISTING AGENT Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Professionals

The Action: For the early part of 2017, there were virtually zero vacancies at the News complex near Edworthy Park along the Bow River, so this two-level unit briefly monopolized buyers' attention. But once similar units appeared a few weeks later, its price was reduced to $275,000 from $325,000 as an incentive for a September sale.

"We didn't have anything [listed] for about six months, then all of a sudden, we had six during our listing all at once," agent Christina Hagerty said. "It's an area that will continue to grow in value just because of its amenities and size."

What They Got: In 1987, between 15 and 20 buildings – housing about eight single- and double-storey units each – were built for athletes competing in the 1988 Olympics, but refurbished as modern suites about a decade ago.

This 1,067-square-foot unit features east-facing windows in two bedrooms upstairs.

Directly below is a west-facing deck and east-facing rooftop balcony off the living area and eat-in kitchen respectively. Highlights in the former include a wood-burning fireplace and 16-foot ceilings, while the latter was appointed stainless-steel appliances and granite counters.

The unit comes with two bathrooms, laundry facilities, locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $555 pays for upkeep of tennis courts and a clubhouse.

The Agent's Take: "This was quite unique for its time and even now taking up this much land; the whole project takes up several blocks," Ms. Hagerty said.

"It's a fabulous little project, like a diamond in the rough, because it's a nice area that has a pool, gym and waterfall."

This unit is also unlike conventional condominiums. "It's hard to find a condo under $300,000, especially with high ceilings and those kinds of upgrades," Ms. Hagerty said.

"[Plus] it's built on a slope, so it has a patio on the one side and the other had a balcony above grade with a downtown view."