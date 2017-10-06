Updated Parkhill home sells to second bidder

3611 3 St. SW, CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $909,000

SELLING PRICE $865,000

Story continues below advertisement

TAXES $5,923 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 25

LISTING AGENTS Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: There were few homes available for sale this May in the Parkhill neighbourhood hugging Stanley Park and the Elbow River. So roughly a dozen shoppers with big budgets cruised through this detached house on a 25-foot-wide lot. The first offer didn't pan out, which allowed a second party to negotiate a deal that trimmed $44,000 off the asking price.

"It was probably one of the better priced homes in the area; most things are above $1-million," agent Shirley Wright said. "It's a special neighbourhood. If people knew about it, they'd want to live there."

What They Got: Half a block from a 51-acre park is this three-storey house with its own lush garden along the front walkway and custom cedar planters on the deck abutting the double garage.

The 2,442-square-foot structure is a remnant from the 1990s with a separate dining room and living room with a wood-burning fireplace. New hardwood floors and carpeting were recently added throughout, along with updated kitchen cabinetry with a lacquer finish, cork floors, quartz counters and Wolf appliances.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The second level accommodates a den and two bedrooms, including a master with vaulted ceilings, rear balcony, walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.

The basement is filled out with two bedrooms and the third floor an open loft with a skylight, wet bar and fireplace.

The Agent's Take: "It's an amazing location in that it's really close to downtown, parks and easy transportation routes, but feels like a little pocket away from it all," Ms. Wright said. "It's only accessible by one side, the other is the river, so you can't drive through there. So it's a pretty unique neighbourhood."

Updates also kept this house in top form. "Everything was done meticulously," Ms. Wright said.

"I find a lot of the infills that are being built today have one big, long open area and this home had lots of individual areas so different things could be going on in the home without interrupting everyone."