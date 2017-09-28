A townhouse temple of light that neighbours wanted to snuff out

Sometimes, getting light into a 130-year-old townhouse is the least of one's worries.



All Delnaz Yekrangian, an architect registered in the Netherlands, and her father, Kazem Yekrangian, a retired, German-trained architect from Tehran with decades of experience, wanted was to transform a dark, narrow, former railway worker's home into a bright, airy space that the 78-year-old and his wife, 65-year-old Nahid Djafari, could live out their retirement years in. The couple arrived in Canada a decade ago and had previously lived in a "small suite" on Scrivener Square near Yonge and Summerhill; they loved the neighbourhood so much, they'd spent two years looking for a suitable home to renovate. They found one a few blocks away at 12 Tacoma Ave.

Ms. Yekrangian, who started up her own Toronto office, Aleph-Bau, in 2009 after stints at Rem Koolhaas' OMA in Rotterdam, and Skidmore, Owings and Merrill's San Francisco office, assured her parents that since what they'd proposed was well within zoning bylaws, shovels and sledgehammers would be on site within a few months and they'd be living in their dream home a year or so after that.

The renovation to the townhouse retained its heritage façade, while making the third-floor addition barely noticeable.

It seemed logical. After all, the home's handsome heritage façade would be retained – in fact it would be enhanced, as the original brick would be revealed from underneath tired stucco – and the only proposed addition was a tiny box tucked well back on the home's flat roof. A ground floor sunroom at the rear – which ironically made the home darker inside – was to be removed, and all other planned architectural interventions would occur behind closed doors.



"We thought we were doing something really good," Ms. Yekrangian remembers thinking. "This house was in such bad shape … so we thought we are renovating this really bad structure and people should become happy."

Not so: "The neighbours did not want the third floor addition," she says.

Except for one letter of support and a couple who said they liked what was proposed, "everybody was nervous, everybody was against us," continues the soft-spoken designer. Ms. Yekrangian had to deal with "really harsh e-mails" and neighbours who came to the city's Committee of Adjustment hearings to "question my architecture skills.

"Now that I look back, I think that maybe my reaction was ridiculous, but at that time I really took everything very personally, it was a really hard journey."

In all, the journey to get a building permit consisted of two visits to the Committee of Adjustment, and a hearing at the Ontario Municipal Board complete with lawyers, shadow studies, and the support of her mentor, the well-respected architect/planner/city builder John van Nostrand, over the course of one year. After that, it took two more years for construction due to intricacies and complexities, which included lowering the basement.

From the street, the sloping, galvanized steel box atop the home is partly obscured by a tree. Tom Arban

To see the home today, it's hard to understand what all the fuss was about. The third floor addition – which sits on its own structure so as not to add load to shared walls – is so thoughtfully positioned it's invisible from the street; one has to walk around the corner and stand on tippy toes to see the sloping, galvanized steel box, which is partly obscured by a massive tree. Standing inside this addition, one discovers there are no direct views into any neighbouring windows: only of a big Toronto sky and an endless roof- and tree-scape that dissolves into the sparkling new skyscrapers at Jarvis and Bloor and Yonge and Bloor.

Perhaps it was the conservative nature of this tony neighbourhood that caused the uproar. Perhaps it was fear of the unknown.

The minimalist, see-through staircase lets more light flow through the home.

So, let it be known: this is one of most masterful manipulations of a townhouse this writer has laid eyes on. From small touches, like the translucent roof over the home's front door, which harvests just a smattering of sunlight, and the small area of glass floor in the foyer that, again, transfers just a little light down into the basement, all the way to massive moves, such as the minimalist, see-through staircase (painted dove grey to minimize its bulk), the tucked-in second storey that allows for a long, angled clerestory over the living room, and, finally, the all-glass wall that looks onto the backyard, this is a building that worships light; there are even perforations in metal screens and decks to allow for even more free photon flow, and frosted interior windows to illuminate closets and bits of ceiling.



In the second floor master bath – which has a surprising and spacious balcony – there is so much light Ms. Yekrangian has installed a living wall to keep her father's green thumb busy in the winter months. In the concrete-floored basement, Mr. Yekrangian sets up his easel (the paintings hung throughout the house are his) and usually has enough light to work for most of the day.

The second-floor master bathroom features a surprisingly large balcony and an interior green wall.

Since the home is 13-feet, 9-inches wide, in a few cases bathroom functions have been "exploded" into separate, individual spaces and lined up like train cars. Other tricks, such as plywood floors, which don't carve up visuals with a mess of lines, a limited colour palette, and closets that don't reach the ceiling, all contribute into fooling the eye into thinking the home's 1,200 square feet is more like 2,500.



"I think it's a very gentle way of adding density," says Ms. Yekrangian, thinking back to the opposition she faced about the third floor addition. "Right now, when I talk to [the neighbours] I understand some of their fears, but it was really impossible for me to see at the time."

It's too bad she didn't have a crystal ball. Had their eyes been opened to this townhouse temple of light, they would have seen it as beacon rather than a blemish.