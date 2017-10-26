Aging bungalow offers entry to mature Etobicoke neighbourhood

28 BURWOOD RD., ETOBICOKE

ASKING PRICE $899,900

SELLING PRICE $890,000

TAXES $4,107 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 10

LISTING AGENT JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Even during the slow summer season, serious buyers couldn't pass up a chance to tour this detached bungalow with an attached garage. Although there were competing options nearby, one party returned to make a deal in late July.

What They Got: This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on a 50-by-117-foot lot is part of a low-rise community of bungalows built in the early 1960s. There are three entry points; the front door, sliding doors from a rear deck and a side door to a lower-level guest room and recreation area with a stone fireplace.

The main floor has living and dining rooms accented with crown mouldings and an eat-in kitchen.

The Agent's Take: "It's a fairly original bungalow, but it was very well built in a desirable neighbourhood," agent JoAnne Gludish said.

"Glen Agar has a park, the schools are very good, the area has a good reputation for being safe and transit is good there."

The buyers also see the opportunity to renovate to their own taste. "It needed to be improved, but was superclean and very well maintained with good curb appeal," Ms. Gludish said.

"All the homes are quite similar, so it's just now starting to be redeveloped, so you see some top ups, but not a lot of new builds yet."