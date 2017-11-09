Ancaster townhouse takes leisurely route to a sale

99 PANABAKER DR., NO. 4, ANCASTER, ONT.
ASKING PRICE $599,900
SELLING PRICE $595,000
TAXES $3,945 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET 26
LISTING AGENT Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.
The Action: The sale of this freehold townhouse was fairly routine given the nature of the market outside Hamilton in late September. It was inspected by about 10 groups – primarily young families and first-time buyers – and purchased after some negotiation during the fourth week of promotions.
What They Got: This 1,650-square-foot end unit is extra bright with windows on three sides, including bay windows in a two-storey foyer with interior access to the garage.
Various owners improved the cosmetic appearance of the living room and an eat-in kitchen with patio doors to the backyard, as well as the lower-level recreation area and private bathroom in the largest of three bedrooms upstairs.
Creature comforts include a second-floor laundry room and two more bathrooms.
Monthly road maintenance fees are $104.
The Agent's Take: "It's a pretty exclusive little pocket in Ancaster, right next to a brand new Catholic high school with a lot of amenities," Mr. St. Jean said.
"This townhouse also backs onto private green space, so that's a big plus as well."
This townhouse's physical attributes were also quite different than others in the complex. "It's more of a rare find in that it's an end unit with a little more square footage and the elevation is also a little different," Mr. St. Jean said.
"[Furthermore] this would have been upgraded versus what had been done through the builder initially or what was offered as standard."
