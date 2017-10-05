 Skip to main content

August brings surge of interest in Baby Point home

21 Baby Point Rd., Toronto

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

ASKING PRICE $1,198,000

SELLING PRICE $1,330,000

TAXES $7,018 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENT Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: In mid-August, only 10 shoppers signed up for personal tours of this classic two-storey house near the Humber River, but two open houses organized at the last minute brought in about another 80 visitors. The surge of interest was a large part of how the sellers fetched four offers during the usually slow summer season.

"It was priced well and people saw the value of what it was and what it could be as well," agent Nutan Brown said.

What They Got: Built circa 1923, this three-bedroom structure has a traditional living room with a fireplace, a dining area with French doors to a den and a galley kitchen with an exit to a south-facing backyard.

Auxiliary spaces include two bathrooms, a sitting area in the master bedroom upstairs and a lower-level recreation area.

For parking, there is a driveway and garage on the 35-by-145-foot lot.

The Agent's Take: "It's on the second block from Jane Street, which is a very desirable location because you're … far enough that you don't hear or feel the busyness of the street," Ms. Brown said.

"But it's a two-minute walk to Jane, so it's very handy for transit and there are some cool new shops opening in that area, called Baby Point Gate."

