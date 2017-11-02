Backsplit finds a buyer in tough summer market

80 ALAMOSA DR., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,188,000

SELLING PRICE $2,050,000

TAXES $6,233 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 16

LISTING AGENT Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The Action: For half the month of June, one to two dozen house hunters explored this backsplit residence with an attached double garage on a 59-by-136-foot lot. The first party with a formal offer wrapped up a deal for $2.05-million.

"There were at least four homes, comparable in size and price," agent Bill Thom said. "So it was [listed] in the tough market in the summer, so we priced it right to sell."

What They Got: What appears from the street to be a bungalow is a four-level backsplit that stands two storeys across the rear. The top floor contains three bedrooms, including a master with one of three bathrooms, and the lower level features a fourth bedroom and family room with a gas fireplace and sliding patio doors. The level facing the street houses living and dining rooms, and an eat-in kitchen with granite and ceramic finishes. The basement is fitted out as a recreation room.

The Agent's Take: "Typically, upper-middle-class families and people from overseas like the area for the schools," Mr. Thom said.

"Earl Haig [Secondary] School is a draw and the house has convenient access to the highway and TTC."

Buyers also recognized this property is spacious and has room for improvement. "You have a couple of possibilities: to live in it and maybe knock it down in a couple years and build a big house," Mr. Thom said.