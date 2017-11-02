Backsplit finds a buyer in tough summer market

80 ALAMOSA DR., TORONTO
ASKING PRICE $2,188,000
SELLING PRICE $2,050,000
TAXES $6,233 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET 16
LISTING AGENT Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.
The Action: For half the month of June, one to two dozen house hunters explored this backsplit residence with an attached double garage on a 59-by-136-foot lot. The first party with a formal offer wrapped up a deal for $2.05-million.
"There were at least four homes, comparable in size and price," agent Bill Thom said. "So it was [listed] in the tough market in the summer, so we priced it right to sell."
What They Got: What appears from the street to be a bungalow is a four-level backsplit that stands two storeys across the rear. The top floor contains three bedrooms, including a master with one of three bathrooms, and the lower level features a fourth bedroom and family room with a gas fireplace and sliding patio doors. The level facing the street houses living and dining rooms, and an eat-in kitchen with granite and ceramic finishes. The basement is fitted out as a recreation room.
The Agent's Take: "Typically, upper-middle-class families and people from overseas like the area for the schools," Mr. Thom said.
"Earl Haig [Secondary] School is a draw and the house has convenient access to the highway and TTC."
Buyers also recognized this property is spacious and has room for improvement. "You have a couple of possibilities: to live in it and maybe knock it down in a couple years and build a big house," Mr. Thom said.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨