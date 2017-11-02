Below-grade garage adds a luxury edge to large Cortleigh house

326 CORTLEIGH BLVD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $4,495,000

SELLING PRICE $4,325,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $2.6-million (2010)

TAXES $18,355 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENT Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Half a dozen potential buyers were given preview tours of this two-storey house on a 50-by-133-foot lot in mid-October. The day it was officially listed and open to the public, one of those visitors drafted a purchase offer that trimmed $170,000 off the asking price.

Rarity helped support the lofty asking price. "There is not much available at any given time in the neighbourhood, especially these rebuilt homes," agent Andre Kutyan said.

What They Got: This 4,463-square-foot house has a stately brick and stone design with leaded windows and a double garage with access into the 1,858-square-foot basement, as well as wainscoting throughout and an oak staircase with wrought iron pickets and a skylight above.

Gas fireplaces anchor the lower-level recreation room, main living and dining area and rear kitchen and family room. The latter also features imported Calacatta marble finishes, an island with seating and double doors to a deck.

There is a main-floor study and four upper bedrooms with walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms. The master is larger to accommodate a dressing room and 10-piece bathroom.

The Agent's Take: "That block of Cortleigh is quite nice, as there's a lot of redevelopment and new homes and it's a very mature neighbourhood," Mr. Kutyan said.

"This was built nine years ago, but the front elevation and style of the interior keeps up with all the new homes today."

Buyers also appreciated its fashionable interior design as much as its function. "The home was featured in Style at Home magazine in 2014, so it was a designer-finished home that really showed beautifully," Mr. Kutyan said.

"[Plus] the bylaws changed a few years ago where they don't allow garages underneath the houses any more, so any of these homes built five to 10-plus years ago have below-grade garages, which gives you a bigger and better main-floor layout."