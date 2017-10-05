Builder develops former school site near Pickering waterfront

THE DEVELOPMENT Frenchman's Bay

DEVELOPER Madison Homes

SIZE Townhouses from 1,910 to 2,215 square feet; singles about 2,700 square feet

PRICE Low $800,000s to $1.5-million

SALES CENTRE 1635 Bayly St., west of Brock Road in Pickering. Open Monday to Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.; Friday by appointment; weekends and holidays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CONTACT Phone 905-839-0038 or visit madisongroup.ca

Madison Group's transformation of a Toronto schoolyard into a stacked-townhouse community opened the door for it to redevelop another vacant school site in a prime waterfront community in Pickering.

This time, the family-run company will craft 57 three-storey townhouses and 10 detached two-storey dwellings at 747 Liverpool Rd., just east of Frenchman's Bay, which is the project's namesake.

"There are various natural, recreational, heritage, arts and cultural attractions within a one-kilometre range of the site, especially the boardwalk, beaches and marina," project director David Singer said.

"In today's market, to be able to have close access to Lake Ontario and waterfront amenities is such a rare opportunity."

The development will include 10 detached, two-storey dwellings.

In fact, nearly a third of the infill development had already been snatched up during the slow summer months before the formal sales opening in late September.

"It's a very established community with very little development occurring," said Mr. Singer, who also notes few existing homes appear for resale.

"So it's a very unique location when you're comparing it to other developments in the near area; it's a lifestyle that is unattainable, really, anywhere else."

A five-minute walk south along Liverpool Road will lead to cafés, speciality shops and restaurants, as well as Frenchman's Bay Marina, the waterfront trail and Millennium Square. The latter is home to a splash pad and playground and host to concerts and festivals.

"You're literally steps away from the wharf and it's incredibly beautiful," principal Nelly Zagdanski said.

The area is also anchored by several parks, including one next door being revitalized with a playground and sports field.

"Some of the townhouses back onto the park, so that's really unique," Ms. Zagdanski said.

Plans will feature open living and dining areas.

Within a five-minute drive north, all other essentials can be found, such as a library, recreational complex and Pickering Town Centre, as well as a GO train station and Highway 401.

"South Pickering affords you a place where you could have a family and have a great lifestyle by the water, yet get to work very quickly between the GO and the highway," Ms. Zagdanski said.

As a departure from the traditional architecture of homes nearby, this collection will feature contemporary brick, stone and stucco façades with single or double garages.

Townhouses will generally offer three or four bedrooms, plus a basement and detached homes on 43-foot lots will contain four bedrooms, plus a lower level as well.

"Unlike most other sites, we have units that are on the larger end of the market, so it allows that end user from Toronto currently in a condo to move into a larger unit, have kids in there and a very nice lifestyle," Mr. Singer said.

Plans will feature open living and dining areas, and traditional or contemporary kitchens with pantries and granite or quartz counters, in addition to oak veneer staircases, gas fireplaces and master ensuites and walk-in closets.

"A lot of the houses are older bungalows, so we're offering people hardwood floors on the main floor, smooth, nine-foot ceilings and the singles are getting freestanding tubs with glass shower enclosures," Ms. Zagdanski said.

Once move-in dates begin in May, 2019, each home will owe monthly fees of nearly $100 to maintain common roads and grounds.