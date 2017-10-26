Buyer cuts quick deal for Kingsway home

532 PRINCE EDWARD DR. N., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,798,000

SELLING PRICE $1,675,000

TAXES $7,500 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Nine

LISTING AGENT Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: Directly across from Lambton Kingsway Junior Middle School, this two-storey house – a recent infill – competed with another nearby home for homebuyers' attention. Only about 10 visitors with serious intentions walked its halls in late August before one came forward with an offer. "Everybody that came liked the house, so we ended up selling pretty quickly for that time of year," agent Nutan Brown said.

"The location is fantastic right across the street from a school that most people move to the area for … and it's also in the heart of the Kingsway, so it's a pretty upscale location."

What They Got: A few years ago, local luxury home builder, Kenfield Homes, replaced a bungalow with two houses. This one on a 25-by-101-foot lot features a brick and stone façade and a garage with entry into a lower-level recreation room with heated floors and 10-foot ceilings.

The main floor encompasses a living room and combined family room and kitchen at the rear with 12 1/2-foot ceilings, a fireplace and walkout to a deck and patio, as well an island and stainless-steel appliances.

Laundry facilities and three bedrooms fill out the second floor. The master is the one with a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite, which is among the largest of four bathrooms.

The Agent's Take: "The quality of workmanship and finishes are really superlative," Ms. Brown said. "And the main floor is extremely unique and beautiful; it has a huge openness and ceiling heights."