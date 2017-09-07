Buyers bargain for original builder’s home south of Sherwood Park

187 BANFF RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,395,000

SELLING PRICE $1,300,000

Story continues below advertisement

TAXES $5,655 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 20

LISTING AGENT Honey Moore, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: In June, the area south of Sherwood Park had a few older homes listed around $1.4-million, from bungalows on a busy street to this 1-1/2-storey house on a quiet, cul-de-sac. A first offer fell apart, but a second that trimmed $95,000 from the asking price held.

"A newer rebuild on the same sized lot on a cul-de-sac – but closer to Bayview so not as quiet – sold the fall of 2016 for $2.6-million," agent Honey Moore said. "So the potential is great for 187 Banff Rd."

What They Got: Since 1949, this two-bedroom and two-bathroom house with a private driveway on a 30-by-96-foot lot was occupied by the builder who constructed it and many of the neighbouring homes on the same street.

The floor plan is standard, with an eat-in kitchen, dining area and living room with a fireplace, plus a lower level recreation room.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Agent's Take: "The cul-de-sac at Bayview and Broadway is changing over to new, larger houses and this is one of the last to go," Ms. Moore said.

"Its best feature is the location in a quiet, low traffic cul-de-sac by a cemetery – you can't see that though – close to a park, shopping, good schools and by the future Eglinton [Crosstown LRT]."