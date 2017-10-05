Buyers get a break on midtown suite

300 BALLIOL ST., NO. 704, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $639,000

SELLING PRICE $641,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $279,500 (2004); $233,000 (2000); $168,443 (1999)

TAXES $2,736 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 16

CO-OP AGENT Patrice Gale, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Clients of agent Patrice Gale were very specific: They wanted a condo suite with two bedrooms separated by an entertaining space, and an address on one of three streets near Davisville station and the Kay Gardner Beltline Trail. Touring 10 options in late July persuaded them to challenge another bidder for this 858-square-foot unit.

"It was very well priced, so it wasn't surprising to me there were multiples and it sold close to list," Ms. Gale said. "The market had slipped a little bit and my buyers took advantage of that. They would have paid more for this unit in April."

What They Got: Within a nearly 20-year-old mid-rise, this seventh-floor suite has a more updated appearance with porcelain floors in the kitchen and hardwood floors in the living and dining space along the balcony doors.

Two bathrooms, including a master ensuite, laundry facilities, a storage locker and parking completes the unit.

Monthly fees of $510 will cover water, heating, use of a gym and party room.

The Agent's Take: "[The buyers] wanted something with easy access to downtown, the subway, shops and groceries," Ms. Gale said. "And it's a small, boutique building, so it suits people who are looking for that."

The unit itself was turnkey. "The current owner did a top-notch renovation of the unit, including the kitchen, two bathrooms and flooring," Ms. Gale said. "To have it clean, bright and new with a split bedroom plan, it had everything."