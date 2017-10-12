Canary Park suite finds a buyer in-house

120 BAYVIEW AVE., NO. S601, TORONTO
ASKING PRICE $749,900
SELLING PRICE $749,000
TAXES $3,515 (2017)
DAYS ON THE MARKET Four
LISTING AGENTS Jen Tripp and Bill Andreadakis, HomeLife/Realty One Ltd.
The Action: Built next to an 18-acre park, Canary Park suites spent an average of 38 days on the market this summer. That timeline was accelerated for this staged, two-bedroom plus den suite, which was purchased by a resident in the same building in August.
What They Got: At the northeastern corner of a fairly new two-tower complex is this 1,067-square-foot unit designed around open entertaining and cooking quarters. The former has balcony access and the latter outfitted with custom backsplashes, quartz counters and integrated stainless-steel appliances.
On the opposite ends of the unit, both bedrooms feature hardwood floors and his and her closets. The master also contains one of two bathrooms.
Monthly fees of $712 cover water, 24-hour concierge and upkeep of amenities, such as a rooftop pool with a juice bar.
The Agent's Take: "So often in these units, it's like a bowling alley, but this one, you came into a little foyer and it open to a very pretty living room and dining room," Ms. Tripp said. "[Plus] it has quite a beautiful view over the new park, Corktown Common."
Buyers also got an ecofriendly bonus by its parking spot. "I did not realize how unique the electric-car hookup was until now as I am trying to find another condo with an EVC [electrical vehicle charging] outlet. They are few and far between," Ms. Tripp said.
"We went to market about the same time as Volvo and Tesla announced in the same week that they were mass-producing electric cars, so it was very top of mind."
