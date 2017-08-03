Cricket Club estate gets muted response from buyers

107 ESGORE DR., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $3.295-million

SELLING PRICE $3.225-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $855,000 (2004); $465,000 (1991)

TAXES $12,844 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENTS Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby's International Realty Canada

The Action: In May, this two-storey, brick Georgian with an attached garage on a 53-by-150-foot lot was priced under $3-million to lure multiple buyers, however none wanted to commit with an offer. Once it was relisted for about $300,000 more, two parties negotiated competing deals a few days later.

"There is a story there indeed with the market changing, adjusting to the new rules from the provincial government," agent Nigel Denham says.

"It's not that the buyers are not going to buy and pay fair dollar for good real estate, they've just had a change in psychology. They don't want to compete any more, they want to negotiate one-to-one the old fashion way."

What They Got: In 2007 and 2008, this over 3,100-square-foot house was extensively modernized, including all five bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a built-in work station and patio access.

Details include wainscoting around areas such as the foyer and dining room, and fireplaces in the living room, sunken family space and lower-level recreation room.

The largest and most lavish of four bedrooms upstairs has a balcony, fourth fireplace and five-piece bathroom.

The Agent's Take: "Close to the [Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club], in terms of 50-foot plus frontages, we were pretty much the only game in town at the time. There were lots of newer builds on 25-, 30- and 35-foot frontages," Mr. Denham says.

"It's an original cricket club, Georgian-style home where my clients undertook a substantial three-storey renovation and addition that effectively doubled the size of the original house."

But its calling card is largely its address. "Most people who want to be in that area are members or plan to be members of the cricket club," Mr. Denham notes. "It's a very desirable and popular club in the area, so being a five-minute walk from the cricket club was a big selling feature."