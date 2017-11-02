Eleven offers on Corso Italia home priced a third below market value

33 NORTON AVE., TORONTO
ASKING PRICE $595,000
SELLING PRICE $805,000
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $597,000 (2014); $392,000 (2009); $293,000 (2008); $284,000 (2006)
TAXES $3,206 (2017)
DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven
LISTING AGENT Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The Action: In mid-September, this semi-detached house on a 16-by-106-foot lot was strategically priced at less than what the sellers paid three years ago and well below the $790,000 a seller recently got a few doors away. More than 100 groups turned up at weekend open houses and another 130 spread out over the week, which culminated in 11 offers.
"There were about half a dozen homes sitting on the market for a while, all in the $700,000-to-$900,000 range, and some were listed and relisted a few times, so I went very aggressive in my asking price," agent Andre Kutyan said.
"People look at a listing for $595,000 – and you can't buy a condo in central Toronto for that kind of money – and this is a semi-detached, renovated house in a desirable neighbourhood, so it created a lot of buzz and hype."
What They Got: Prior to 2014, this roughly century-old house had all three bathrooms and the kitchen spruced up. The kitchen now has granite countertops and provides access to a lower-level recreation area and south-facing yard.
The layout is also more modern with living and dining areas separated by a staircase leading to three bedrooms upstairs.
The Agent's Take: "It's fully renovated – so it has a new kitchen and bathrooms with all heated floors in the tiled areas – and the nice thing is it also has a detached garage off a laneway at the back," Mr. Kutyan said.
"Also, it's very close to Dufferin and St. Clair, so there's great retail on St. Clair and the St. Clair streetcar."
