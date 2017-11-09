Fast deal for sunny Forest Hill condo

530 ST. CLAIR AVE. W., NO. 1107, TORONTO
ASKING PRICE $725,000
SELLING PRICE $720,000
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $560,000 (2015); $472,452 (2013)
TAXES $3,510 (2017)
DAYS ON THE MARKET Four
LISTING AGENT Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty
The Action: So rarely do owners move from larger south-facing units in this Forest Hill high-rise that this two-bedroom plus den corner suite instantly registered 15 visitors and had a firm deal by mid-August.
"For the entire building, there was only other south-facing unit that sold in the last year and a half," said agent Christopher Bibby.
"[Plus] there's a new building going up at the southeast corner [of St Clair and Bathurst], but the price per square foot is much higher, so this is good value for the location."
What They Got: Constructed a few years ago, this 986-square-foot suite has a wide and shallow plan with walls of windows everywhere but the den and two bathrooms, as well as a balcony off the living and dining area.
Finishes are still current and convenient, such as hardwood floors and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, plus granite counters, tile floors and stainless-steel appliances in the galley kitchen.
Ensuite laundry machines, a locker and parking complete the package. Monthly fees of $756 covers water, heating, concierge, gym, pool and rooftop deck.
The Agent's Take: "The majority of everything directly south along Bathurst is low-rise, so you have views of the lake as it starts to go downhill," Mr. Bibby said.
"And the nice thing about this layout is it has a home office and both bedrooms were facing south. In a lot of the new floor plans, the second bedrooms are typically set back with no windows, just glass sliding doors."
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨