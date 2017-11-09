Fast deal for sunny Forest Hill condo

530 ST. CLAIR AVE. W., NO. 1107, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $725,000

SELLING PRICE $720,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $560,000 (2015); $472,452 (2013)

TAXES $3,510 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Four

LISTING AGENT Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The Action: So rarely do owners move from larger south-facing units in this Forest Hill high-rise that this two-bedroom plus den corner suite instantly registered 15 visitors and had a firm deal by mid-August.

"For the entire building, there was only other south-facing unit that sold in the last year and a half," said agent Christopher Bibby.

"[Plus] there's a new building going up at the southeast corner [of St Clair and Bathurst], but the price per square foot is much higher, so this is good value for the location."

What They Got: Constructed a few years ago, this 986-square-foot suite has a wide and shallow plan with walls of windows everywhere but the den and two bathrooms, as well as a balcony off the living and dining area.

Finishes are still current and convenient, such as hardwood floors and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, plus granite counters, tile floors and stainless-steel appliances in the galley kitchen.

Ensuite laundry machines, a locker and parking complete the package. Monthly fees of $756 covers water, heating, concierge, gym, pool and rooftop deck.

The Agent's Take: "The majority of everything directly south along Bathurst is low-rise, so you have views of the lake as it starts to go downhill," Mr. Bibby said.

"And the nice thing about this layout is it has a home office and both bedrooms were facing south. In a lot of the new floor plans, the second bedrooms are typically set back with no windows, just glass sliding doors."