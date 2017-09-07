First bid slow to appear, but proves to be the best for renovated house

293 Manor Rd. E., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,599,999

SELLING PRICE $1,599,999

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $807,000 (2010); $640,000 (2005); $282,500 (1996)

TAXES $5,820 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 18

LISTING AGENTS Cailey Heaps Estrin, Brenna and Megan Whyte, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

The Action: Upward of 50 house hunters toured this three-bedroom house on a 43-by-116-foot lot in late June, but offers to purchase were slow to appear. When the first bid eventually arrived, it proved to be the best, even after a second offer trickled in.

"There were people waiting to put in an offer for over two weeks just wanting to see what would happen, but it's not a good idea," agent Brenna Whyte said. "You should go in where there are no other offers."

What They Got: Since 2010, this 90-year-old house has undergone several changes, evident from the new porch, roofing, fencing and stone walkway.

Inside, some mechanical systems, kitchen and laundry appliances were added and the lower-level recreation room redone with a built-in sound system and secondary bathroom with heated floors and towel rack.

A side deck and front balcony can be reached via the living and dining rooms respectively. The former also has a wood-burning fireplace.

The Agent's Take: "It's a corner lot, so it was wider … than typical from the street," Ms. Whyte note. "[Plus] this house has an attached garage with direct access to the house, which is very rare in the area."

The interior also benefited from the extra width. "It had a centre-hall layout and a beautiful landscaped garden and backyard," Ms. Whyte added. "And there's a lot of original charm to the house that was maintained throughout the renovation, like stained glass and distressed hardwood floors."