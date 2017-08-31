Forest Hill condo an appealing target for downsizers

18 LOWER VILLAGE GATE, No. 201, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,295,000

SELLING PRICE $1,605,000

Story continues below advertisement

TAXES $5,036 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENT Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: In the past few years, many units at 18 and 19 Lower Village Gate sold over their asking prices, so it was little surprise to agent Elli Davis that the same happened for this two-bedroom-plus-den suite in May. There were more than 40 visitors at its door and four offers on presentation night.

"Probably 99 per cent were downsizers and mostly people who live within a radius of a couple miles. So it's definitely a downsizer destination," Ms. Davis said. "I have buyers waiting for anything to come up there and I don't expect that market to soften either."

What They Got: This roughly 1,600-square-foot suite is about three decades old, so it has an enclosed kitchen with a pantry, an open entertaining area and semi-enclosed den with a walkout to a balcony.

Floor-to-ceiling windows lets natural light shine into the bedrooms. The larger one contains walk-in closets and one of two bathrooms.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A laundry room, locker and parking come with the unit. Monthly fees of $1,530 pay for utilities, cable and 24-hour gatehouse, as well as use of a common room and fitness facilities.

The Agent's Take: "The real appeal is the location, which is within walking distance to Forest Hill Village shops, St. Clair subway and Loblaws," Ms. Davis said. "Bathurst and St. Clair is going through a revitalization with new condos and stores, so it's becoming a very popular area."

However, this unit stood on its own merits. "It's a two-bedroom-plus-den looking towards an inner courtyard with grassy areas and an outdoor pool, so it has a nice serene view," Ms. Davis said. "It's about average [size], but it's difficult to find an extra separate den."