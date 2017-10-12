Forest Hill home swept up by first visitor

320 ROSEMARY RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,995,000

SELLING PRICE $2.7-million

TAXES $10,492 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AND CO-OP AGENTS André Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Although an offer date was scheduled in mid-September for this 2-1/2-storey house on a 40-by-129-foot lot, it sold immediately to the first and only visitor.

"We priced it at $1,995,000 in anticipation of getting multiple offers," agent André Kutyan said. "We showed it to [the buyer] the day it came out, who liked it and wanted to put forward a bully offer, and the number was something the seller couldn't refuse or ignore."

What They Got: This 86-year-old residence is largely original with separate living, dining and cooking quarters, as well as four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper levels of the 2,069-square-foot structure.

The 887-square-foot basement is partly finished with a side exit to a private driveway.

The Agent's Take: "There are quite a few newer or renovated homes in the area, but these older ones are few and far between," Mr. Kutyan said. "For original homes in the area, it's pretty typical. In that neighbourhood, the lots are 40 or 50 feet, or larger."

Although this house requires major changes, its family-friendly setting is ideal in its current state.

"It's a nice, quiet residential street, but you can walk to Forest Hill Village and the Eglinton LRT that's coming in soon … and the subway and streetcars on St. Clair aren't far, so those are big draws for the area," Mr. Kutyan said.

"The private schools are another attraction, too, in Forest Hill – like, UCC [Upper Canada College] and BSS [Bishop Strachan School] are in the immediate pocket."