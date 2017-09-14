Forest Hill Village home sold high in spring market

21 DELAVAN AVE., TORONTO
ASKING PRICE $2.5-million
SELLING PRICE $2.88-million
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $1,995,000 (2014); $1,565,000 (2009)
TAXES $12,053 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven
LISTING AGENT Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division
The Action: In the affluent Toronto neighbourhood of Forest Hill, many buyers were lured in by the relatively modest $2.5-million price tag for this century-old house with a private driveway on a 37- by 131-foot lot. Over 40 showings were granted one week in May and two visitors pledged competing offers.
"It's common to see a Forest Hill home go over asking," agent Boris Kholodov said. "But in this price range, you don't normally get as close to the village [shopping district], so this home's location was very important."
What They Got: Within the house's 2-1/2-storey shell is 4,385 square feet of living space divided up into six bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple entertaining areas, including a recreation area in the basement.
There is a formal dining room between the living and family rooms, as well as a breakfast area in an updated kitchen with an island and sliding doors to a south-facing deck and fenced-in yard.
The Agent's Take: "This is an older house, but it has been modernized inside, so it is livable," Mr. Kholodov said.
"[Plus] it's much smaller than most homes in the neighbourhood. It's very common to see homes that exceed five to 6,000 square feet on a similar lot."
