Forest Hill Village home sold high in spring market

21 DELAVAN AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2.5-million

SELLING PRICE $2.88-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $1,995,000 (2014); $1,565,000 (2009)

TAXES $12,053 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: In the affluent Toronto neighbourhood of Forest Hill, many buyers were lured in by the relatively modest $2.5-million price tag for this century-old house with a private driveway on a 37- by 131-foot lot. Over 40 showings were granted one week in May and two visitors pledged competing offers.

"It's common to see a Forest Hill home go over asking," agent Boris Kholodov said. "But in this price range, you don't normally get as close to the village [shopping district], so this home's location was very important."

What They Got: Within the house's 2-1/2-storey shell is 4,385 square feet of living space divided up into six bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple entertaining areas, including a recreation area in the basement.

There is a formal dining room between the living and family rooms, as well as a breakfast area in an updated kitchen with an island and sliding doors to a south-facing deck and fenced-in yard.

The Agent's Take: "This is an older house, but it has been modernized inside, so it is livable," Mr. Kholodov said.

"[Plus] it's much smaller than most homes in the neighbourhood. It's very common to see homes that exceed five to 6,000 square feet on a similar lot."