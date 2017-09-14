 Skip to main content

Forest Hill Village home sold high in spring market

Forest Hill Village home sold high in spring market

21 Delavan Ave., Toronto

Sydnia Yu
Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

21 DELAVAN AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2.5-million

SELLING PRICE $2.88-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $1,995,000 (2014); $1,565,000 (2009)

TAXES $12,053 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: In the affluent Toronto neighbourhood of Forest Hill, many buyers were lured in by the relatively modest $2.5-million price tag for this century-old house with a private driveway on a 37- by 131-foot lot. Over 40 showings were granted one week in May and two visitors pledged competing offers.

"It's common to see a Forest Hill home go over asking," agent Boris Kholodov said. "But in this price range, you don't normally get as close to the village [shopping district], so this home's location was very important."

What They Got: Within the house's 2-1/2-storey shell is 4,385 square feet of living space divided up into six bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple entertaining areas, including a recreation area in the basement.

There is a formal dining room between the living and family rooms, as well as a breakfast area in an updated kitchen with an island and sliding doors to a south-facing deck and fenced-in yard.

The Agent's Take: "This is an older house, but it has been modernized inside, so it is livable," Mr. Kholodov said.

"[Plus] it's much smaller than most homes in the neighbourhood. It's very common to see homes that exceed five to 6,000 square feet on a similar lot."

