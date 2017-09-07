From disparate elements, an elegant Trinity Bellwoods home

For fun, let's pretend there was a Chopped Canada for architecture. Call it "Draughted Canada." And like the popular cooking show, contestants were given a seemingly incompatible bunch of ingredients – on Chopped it might be gummy bears, shrimp, tortillas and Brussels sprouts – and asked to come up with something not only transformative, but palatable.

If you were looking to root for a contestant, you'd choose the person with the equivalent architectural talents of both short-order cook and chef de cuisine.

Someone a lot like Wanda Ely.

Where others may have deflated a bricks-and-mortar soufflé or created a pungent, choke-it-down dwelling, Ms. Ely has whipped up an elegant home for a professional couple who handed her the following disparate ingredients: Jennifer Horvath, a television producer; and Shawn Winsor, a bioethicist, had previously been neighbours on a charming street near Trinity Bellwoods Park ("Shawn pushed my car out of a snow bank the first winter I was here," Ms. Horvath says with a smile); both had been married with children; when Shawn purchased his 1870s, polychrome-brick, bay-and-gable in 2001, he'd sliced it into two units; with Ms. Horvath's home already sold, Mr. Winsor's divided home had to be stitched back together for this blended family; a quiet office and/or library for Mr. Winsor's scholarly work had to be accommodated, as did Ms. Horvath's unique aesthetic, which Ms. Ely quips is called "When Goths Grow Up."

To add insult to injury, they wanted all of this done quickly.

Luckily, Mr. Winsor's narrow house had been divided right at the waistline into a three-storey unit at the front, and a two-storey unit (with its own staircase) at the back. That meant the gorgeous living room – complete with leaded glass windows, a wood-burning fireplace and a partial tin ceiling – hadn't been altered. This, Ms. Ely reasoned, would make for a lovely library for the couple's massive book collection as well as a place to store a substantial number of vinyl LPs.

"I really liked that program; I thought it was very interesting," Ms. Ely says as she runs her hand along the ruler-straight horizontal shelves surrounding the fireplace, noting that the firebox bump has been disguised by careful selection of book-widths. She points to the shelf under the window: In addition to concealing the radiator, a carved-out area cradles the turntable. She gives a shout-out to Coletech Quality Woodworking in Scarborough for bringing her drawings to life.

Mr. Winsor, the homeowner, offers an equal shout-out to fate: "We're the fourth owner of this house," he explains. "A family lived here for a long time and then one of their kids had it, and then they sold it to this couple and he was a prop guy and he did a bunch of [sensitive] renovations." This element of chance, he says, is the reason why the home doesn't have vinyl windows or a yawning, loft-style floor plan. In fact, a wee room off the library, which Mr. Winsor had turned into a tiny kitchen when he lived in half the home, has now become his office, complete with "NORAD-strength doors," to filter out all sound.

"A lot of people now, they want to open the whole space up – for the past 10, 15 years – so it all feels bigger," Ms. Ely says. "This is one of the houses where we didn't do that, and I think the spaces all feel very generous; it's nice to have a destination area to go after your meal."

It's true: While Ms. Ely had to alter, massage, demolish and recreate practically everything on the main floor and on most of the second, the home still reads as a pokey Victorian. There are surprises, warmth, nooks and hidey-holes, such as the hidden-away first-floor powder room, which sports 3-D tile that resembles folded paper. "I liked how it's like origami and it has a connection to the whole library area," Ms. Ely offers.

Only the large dining area – designed around the couple's generous table – and kitchen are a nod to contemporary living, as they're relatively open and have a strong connection to the backyard. But, with a recessed black ceiling over the dining table, a floor-to-wall wrap of French bistro-style tile near the mudroom door (formerly the rear tenant's entry), and a black, Gothy fridge and cabinets, it's anything but a lofty slam dunk. While Mr. Winsor admits that in warmer months he and Ms. Horvath favour the back half of the home for entertaining, he's quick to add: "That's part of the charm of the place, actually – when winter comes, you inhabit [the library] that you haven't spent a lot of time in, and it's almost as if you add a room to your house."

Upstairs, Ms. Ely has created bedrooms for each child plus a large "adult retreat suite" that's surprisingly airy. Inspired by a boutique hotel in Turkey, it contains a lounge area with the sole television in the home, a headboard that doubles as a slatted room divider, and a very clever master bath clad in tapestry-inspired, blue tile. Actually two narrow alcoves, one for the imported Japanese toilet and one with a sink and shower, the two areas unite via custom sliding doors that, when closed, look like wall panels. "Typically, the sliding door would end up having a return on each side, but we didn't want it to look like two doors," Ms. Ely explains. "It's something that's unique to their place."

A little over a year in, and with periods of full-capacity and others where some are away at school or on business, "it all works," Mr. Winsor says, both in "the way the space is organized [and] the flow." That Ms. Ely could deliver it all in short order – nine months – is a testament to her skill and her passion for creating delicious architecture.