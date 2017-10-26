Home of the Week: High Park house offers verdant views from a steep perch

LISTING 168 Ellis Park Rd., Toronto

The backstory

Architect Graham Smith and his family longed for surroundings that can be hard to find in a large city such as Toronto. They were drawn to green space, topography and water. They considered moving to Vancouver but, as one of the founding principals of Altius Architecture Inc., Mr. Smith was beginning to build a practice in Toronto and Ontario cottage country.

During one online search, Mr. Smith spotted a vacant lot for sale.

"Up came this picture of a wall of green with nothing on it."

Graham Smith used computer-aided design to maximize unobstructed views of High Park.

The lot turned out to be across the road from High Park in the city's west end. It was the steeply sloping front yard for two houses high up on a ridge and, for years, it had made a natural playground for neighbourhood kids.



"This was the ski hill," Mr. Smith says.

The slice was severed in the 1980s and left to grow wild for years before it arrived on the real estate market. Most engineers and architects saw a parcel that was impossible to build upon. Mr. Smith saw a challenging site in an intriguing setting on the edge of Bloor West Village.

"Oh yeah, I can do this," was his first thought.

He bought the land – records show it was purchased in March, 1998, for $232,500 – and began to design a dwelling that would make the most of its extreme perch while offering exceptional green features.

"I was probably a year in and said, 'Oh my God, what have I done?'"

The home, which is sheltered on two sides by the hillside, has superinsulated walls and high-performance windows.

The house today

Creating a stable foundation turned out to be tricky, Mr. Smith says – especially when he couldn't bring in heavy equipment because of the 45-degree slope. He went through three engineers in the first year.

The building department viewed his project as a case study and the team at Altius frequently weighed in. "They all thought I was insane, too."

The solution turned out to be a technique known as soil nailing, which involves drilling as far as 40 feet into the slope and inserting metal bars. The method is used in building bridges and highways, but it's almost unheard of in urban dwellings. "There's a massive, Hoover Dam-style retaining wall," Mr. Smith says.

After two years of construction, the building was firmly rooted and ready to accommodate the family. Finishing the interior would take another three years.

"We were about half-finished and we moved in."

The five-level home has large, open living areas.

Today, the 4,300-square-foot house has five levels with a four-car garage at the bottom and a green roof at the top. In between are four bedrooms and large, open living areas.



From the street, steps rise to a stone porch and a door opening to a large foyer of wood and glass. Setting the entrance above street level allows the family to enjoy the light and views through the glass while remaining private at the same time, Mr. Smith says.

A large mud room and space for coats is hidden from view.

A wood staircase rises to the main living area, which combines lounging, dining and cooking in one expansive space with walls mainly of glass. Doors open to a large, wraparound deck facing High Park.

Mr. Smith explains that he was able to use computer-aided design to calculate precisely how to give the family maximum vistas of the park with barely a glimpse of neighbouring houses.

The great room is designed for family time and entertaining – both inside and out, he says.

"Everything is geared around social."

The open kitchen allows the chef to prepare meals and talk to guests at the same time.

The open kitchen has a commercial-style range and a long central island that allows the chef to prepare meals and oversee the household goings-on.

"It's command central. From here, you can engage with the dining room, the living room, the deck and the view."

The room's interior is built with large beams of steel and Douglas fir, with concrete floors, brick and marine-grade mahogany plywood for the trim.

Mr. Smith says the main beams are made of lumber reclaimed from the Ottawa River. Beams in other parts of the home were salvaged when a Second World War-era aircraft hangar was dismantled.

The architect chose the woods and other materials for their warm tones, energy-conserving properties and connection to the earth.

"I've always just liked a structural honesty. You'll see very little drywall in this house; it's a material I despise."

A focal point of the living area is a large fireplace. Mr. Smith cast the mantle himself with techniques he learned while working in Helsinki.

"They just did marvellous things with concrete."

On the bedroom level, Mr. Smith's two daughters each have their own rooms and shared bathroom facilities. The architect, who grew up with sisters who squabbled over bathroom time, divided up the bathtub, basin and water closet into self-contained areas between the girls' rooms.

"It's been rather peaceful," he says.

The master suite has a bathtub and shower in the bedroom.

The master suite is inspired by boutique hotels, with a large bathtub and shower in the bedroom. Windows facing the park run the length of the room.

"The view from here is nothing but trees," Mr. Smith says. "You can shower and watch the sun rise."



Stairs from the bedroom area lead to a light-filled space with views over the park and access to the rooftop deck.

On the lower levels, there's a guest bedroom, a playroom and the home's mechanical systems.

Mr. Smith, who describes the house as "bold and modern," believes the principles he studied at the University of Waterloo's school of architecture are increasingly valued in our society – especially by millennials.

"Contemporary architecture by its very nature is responsive to its site. It's green and sustainable," he says. "People actually care about the performance of their building envelope. And comfort."

Using the hillside to shelter the building on two sides, Mr. Smith was able to create an envelope with superinsulated walls, high-performance windows and operable skylights at the top. A combination of natural ventilation and passive heating and cooling strategies greatly reduce the energy loads, he explains, and advanced geothermal systems help with the rest.

Instead of a forced-air heating system, the house uses hydronic radiant heating running through concrete floor slabs.

"We charge up the slabs like a battery at night."

A very aggressive ventilation strategy brings heat up and through the house and the brick inside is a giant heat sink, he explains. The living-room fireplace mimics the angled walls of the Rumford style and there's also a Russian wood stove.

Mr. Smith describes the home as ‘bold and modern.’

"It burns wood fast at very high temperatures," Mr. Smith explains. "It's a really clean burn."

During the vicious ice storm a few winters back, the home had no power for three days. The temperature dipped only by 4 C, Mr. Smith says.

The geothermal system that cools the air in hot weather is rarely needed because the building is so good at maintaining its temperature, Mr. Smith explains.

Many of the design strategies that were pioneering at the time have become standard practice in Altius's current work.

"I don't like to experiment on my clients. I like to experience it first. We did a lot of that here."

Mr. Smith describes the location across from the park and a few doors south of Bloor Street as an ideal balance of "living in the city and not living in the city." To get to work, he rides his bike through the park and down along the edge of Lake Ontario.

"High Park is just the most special place on the planet," he says.

The home’s rooftop deck has garden beds filled with vegetables and herbs.

The best feature

The home's rooftop is an expanse of green plants, with a large wooden sun deck and a relaxing hot tub. Around the perimeter, garden beds are filled with herbs and a larger garden is planted with tomatoes and vegetables.

"We did one of the first big, residential green roofs at the time," Mr. Smith says.

As construction wound down, Mr. Smith undertook a full ravine restoration. He planted dozens of trees, including birch, sassafras, hackberry, spruce and pine trees alongside the mature black oaks that had grown up on the site. The site is almost net zero on loss of greenery, he says.

"It's literally a tree house."