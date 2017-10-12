Home of the Week: Updated Kingsway Park home wears its heritage proudly

THE LISTING: 8 Queen Mary's Drive, Toronto

ASKING PRICE: $4.195-million

TAXES: $17,006.70 (2016)

LOT SIZE: 51 by 165 feet

AGENTS: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Heather Heaps (Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.)

The back story

Renovations brought more light and openness to the house.

The area on the west side of the Humber River was transformed into Kingsway Park in the late 1920s by the business titan and developer Robert Home Smith.



Meandering Queen Mary's Drive is one of the most bucolic in the leafy suburb, with tall trees and no sidewalks.

The gracious stone house at No. 8 had a long driveway winding around to a hidden garage at the rear of the house.

In later years, homeowners replaced the garage with an expanded kitchen that opens into the back garden. The original kitchen was turned into a family room, and a new stand-alone garage was built at the side.

Homeowner Carol Schweykowsky wanted to create a sight-line from the front entry to the rear windows.

When homeowner Carol Schweykowsky and her family purchased the four-bedroom house two years ago, she appreciated the setting and heritage but saw opportunities to update it.

The traditional trim of quarter-sawn oak was too dark and heavy, in Ms. Schweykowsky's opinion, and the main floor felt too gloomy. "All the transitions were closed-in arched doorways."

She was able to use her background in engineering to bring more light and openness to the main floor while maintaining the original centre hall plan and formal living and dining rooms. "Everything is balanced exactly."

She enlarged the doorway openings and created a sight-line from the front entry to the windows at the rear.

"You can see right through to the garden now," Ms. Schweykowsky says.

The house today

Bay windows in the dining room face the street.

A soft shade of blue is repeated throughout the house – from the front door to the Blue Spruce in the backyard, Ms. Schweykowsky points out.

She retained original elements, such as the leaded glass windows and the limestone surround of the living room fireplace.

The dining room facing the street has a bay window and built-in cabinets for her large collection of heirloom china.

At the rear, previous owners had built an addition. She reconfigured it to create a family room and powder room next to the large kitchen, which has a banquette and seating area in a bay window.

The kitchen has lots of seating options and an island for the family to gather around.

The kitchen's marble-topped island is a gathering place for Ms. Schweykowsky, her husband and their four children.

Throughout the 4,000-square-foot house, the renovation included new floors with hydronic in-floor heating. A wide staircase with wood banister leads to the second floor.

"You can feel there is no creaking. The house is so solid," Ms. Schweykowsky says as she heads up the stairs.

On the second floor, a study overlooking the garden has built-in bookshelves surrounding a gas fireplace under a beamed ceiling.



"I always wanted a coffered ceiling," she says. "I never had the right house, so this is it."

The second-floor study has a coffered ceiling.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the second level.



The main bathroom has a vintage bathtub and a marble-topped vanity. At certain times of day, the light through the leaded glass windows makes the whole room sparkle, she says.

Stairs lead to the third floor, which was formerly an attic, Ms. Schweykowsky says. She opened up the space to create a master bedroom retreat and a large dressing room. The bedroom has doors opening to a Juliette balcony.

A soaker tub in the ensuite bathroom has a treetop view.

"We didn't even bother putting curtains in because it has total privacy."

The ensuite bathroom has a large steam shower with a marble surround and bench. The soaker tub has a treetop view. An arched window in the dressing room overlooks the front garden.

"The workers thought I was crazy when I came up with this design," Ms. Schweykowsky says. "It's the greatest place to get dressed in the morning. It's so bright in here. It's a woman's dream."

The master bedroom has a Juliette balcony.

On the lower level, the basement was excavated to increase the ceiling height. "My kids are six-foot-four. They would bang their heads on the ceiling every time they walked in."

Now there is a recreation room with a heated floor finished with polished concrete. An entryway at the rear of the house provides easy access from the driveway to the lower level, she points out, so that her kids could carry their football and tennis gear straight downstairs to an area of built-in cabinets.

The wall-mounted furnace. Heating and cooling can be controlled for zones on each floor. The home's one-touch music system can be controlled on an iPhone. "This is quite amazing for the engineer in us."

One of three bedrooms on the second floor.

At the front, a stone walkway bordered by gardens leads from the street to the front porch. The house has a traditional stone facade, an arched doorway and a cedar shake roof.

At the back there's a stone terrace for al fresco dining, a built-in barbeque, and an in-ground swimming pool.

"The landscaping was very well done, very well thought-out in design," Ms. Schweykowsky says.

The best feature

The backyard has a stone terrace that is separate from the pool area.

Swimmers can move between the luxurious hot tub and the curvy saltwater pool. A waterfall adds to the serenity. There's a lounging area under the pergola and a cabana with change rooms and a bar with a drop-down window for poolside serving.

Real estate agent Cailey Heaps Estrin of Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd. points out that the stone wall and fence, surrounded by Blue Spruce, Beech and Japanese Maple trees, create a separate area for the pool at the rear of the backyard. "It's actually a complete oasis back here."

Ms. Schweykowsky adds that the mature trees that tower over the neighbourhood add to the seclusion. "When you're in the pool, no one can see in. Each tree blocks the view of the other houses. It's really intelligent."