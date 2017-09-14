Humber bungalow draws top dollar in August sale

15 LANGMUIR CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,195,000

SELLING PRICE $1,230,000

TAXES $5,846 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AND CO-OP AGENT Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: In this quiet enclave bordering the east bank of the Humber River, there are only a couple listings annually on average. So early August, when this two-bedroom bungalow near Cashman and Étienne Brûlé parks came to market, it had an attractive offer within the first hour from long-time admirers who live nearby.

"They don't come up often, so when they do, they're jumped on pretty quickly, even in the present market condition," agent Nutan Brown said.

"It's a very unique home, so it fit a niche market, so we didn't want to hold back [offers] in case someone loved it and wanted it."

What They Got: Aside from two modernized bathrooms and a kitchen, this brick and stone structure with an attached garage held on to much of its heritage detail dating from its construction in 1938. Hardwood floors and leaded glass windows are showcased in areas like the living and dining rooms. The former has a fireplace and the latter wainscoting.

The 33-by-115-foot grounds can be accessed via a south-facing deck off a bedroom or a walkout from the basement. The latter also contains a guest room, office and recreation area with a wet bar and second fireplace.

The Agent's Take: "This home is quite unusual in that pocket in that it's a sweet little bungalow. Most of the homes there are either two-storeys or doing major renovations," Ms. Brown said.

"The home is pretty much original, but the family bathrooms and kitchen have recently been remodeled and were beautifully done, and those are big ticket items."