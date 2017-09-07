Innisfil, Ont., townhouses target buyers trading commute for value

THE DEVELOPMENT Radiance

BUILDER/DEVELOPER DIAM Developments

SIZE 1,539 to 2,205 square feet

PRICE From upper $400,000s to the mid-$600,000s

In Innisfil, just south of Barrie along the west shore of Lake Simcoe, DIAM Development has put together a townhouse project aimed at first-time buyers and young families with prices starting from the upper $400,000s.

"Prices we all know are quite high in the GTA. For a similar kind of product, if we were to look in Markham or Richmond Hill … it's about a 30- to 40-per-cent price difference," president and chief executive Moninder Khudal said.

"As long as the commute is good, buyers are okay to move out [of the GTA] because it's much more feasible and possible to own a house."

Most of the roughly 100 townhouses that will form the development, called Radiance, will be clustered at the northwest corner of Seventh Line and Webster Boulevard, just a 10-minute drive from Highway 400 and a 15-minute drive from the Barrie South GO Station.

"The commute is pretty convenient. The GO coming from Innisfil to Toronto is 40 to 45 minutes, and the 400 [highway] is there if someone wants to drive," Mr. Khudal notes.

A five-minute drive will get residents to the shops and restaurants at Trinity Crossing plaza, Innisfil Beach Park, the new Innisfil Recreational Complex and the YMCA.

"This area is growing," Mr. Khudal states. "It's a great place to raise your kids with the proximity to beautiful schools, and the lake is in walking distance from there."

Many new low-rise subdivisions are reshaping the immediate vicinity. But the townhouses with brick, stone and glass façades tailored by the designers at Onespace will make this project stand out.

"This has a one-of-a-kind look," Mr. Khudal says. "Even in Bradford, Innisfil and Barrie, there's nothing in a modern, contemporary design."

Also unique to these three-storey townhouses will be optional rooftop terraces of upwards of 1,000 square feet, as well as balconies off the master bedroom and large decks off the kitchen.

"These products don't usually have much space outside, so by doing this you have an enclosed patio outside the kitchen, so if you have get-togethers, suddenly, you have 500- to 600-square feet added to your place," Mr. Khudal explains.

"It's very useful, people love it, and it's very low maintenance."

Inside, there will be three to five bedrooms, open entertaining quarters and ground floor dens, family or guest rooms.

Standard appointments will include nine-foot ceilings on the main floor, pot lights and laminate floors, as well as European-inspired kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances.

Occupancy is slated for late 2018. Condominium fees for road maintenance are yet to be determined.