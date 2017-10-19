Intense marketing brings eight bidders to High Park home

457 GLENLAKE AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,399,000

SELLING PRICE $1,728,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $600,000 (2002)

TAXES $6,949 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENTS Tanya Sidorova and Michael Inwood, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

The Action: Just north of High Park, only a couple of million-dollar properties were available to house hunters mid-September. So this two-storey house with an attached garage was aggressively promoted and priced under $1.4-million, prompting a quick sale to one of eight bidders.

"We had a truly unique home, which was well staged and marketed that caught much attention," said agent Michael Inwood, who hosted about 150 visitors between agents and public open houses.

"Before we listed it, we had a very intense 'Coming Soon' campaign through social-media channels, major online publications as well as print publications, plus we sent thousands of flyers in the neighbourhood as well."

What They Got: This 1,877-square-foot house was built in the 1950s, but its lifespan was extended with a new furnace, hardwood floors and two updated bathrooms. The interior was also repainted and the eat-in kitchen redone with stone counters and stainless-steel appliances at the agents' suggestion.

Formal living and dining rooms remain with crown mouldings and French doors between them, but the family room is more open with a walkout to a south-facing deck.

A deck off one of four bedrooms upstairs provides an aerial view of the gardens on the 38-by-96-foot lot. The latter can also be reached from a side entrance to a 965-square-foot basement with a guest room, den and recreation room.

The Agent's Take: "It's in a desirable area, prime High Park and it's minutes to Bloor West Village and the subway station," Mr. Inwood said. "[Plus], the home was consistently being updated since the sellers had moved in, but most of the updates were done within the last month prior to selling."