June buyers pay $296,000 over asking for Beaches home

69 HERBERT AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $989,000

SELLING PRICE $1,285,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $630,000 (2007); $355,000 (2000)

TAXES $5,776 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENTS Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: In mid-June, house hunters combing through the Beaches found this semi-detached house with laneway parking on a 22-by-123-foot lot.

"It was very busy at a time when the newspapers were talking about a huge dip in the market," agent Irene Kaushansky said. "We had an offer date set for Wednesday and by Sunday morning, we had six pre-emptive offers. No one wanted to wait."

What They Got: A few years ago, this 105-year-old house was expanded into a 1,606-square-foot space with the creation of a rear family room with heated hardwood floors, vaulted skylit ceilings and a walkout to a deck and private yard.

The original structure still retains a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining area and a galley-like kitchen, as well as a recreation room and three bedrooms on the lower and upper levels respectively.

The Agent's Take: "For a semi-detached house, it was quite wide, more like a detached house," Ms. Kaushansky said. "It had very nice, original character with all modern updates, and the addition off the rear made for a beautiful family room and nice flow to the kitchen."

Buyers also prized the ease of access to waterfront and urban amenities. "It's a nice quiet street that has a beach feel, but you didn't have to drive to the other end of Queen Street to get to it," Ms. Kaushansky explained.

"[Plus] there are a lot of homes without parking and typically even one-car parking is a bonus, so two-car parking is huge."