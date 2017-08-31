June buyers pay $296,000 over asking for Beaches home

69 HERBERT AVE., TORONTO
ASKING PRICE $989,000
SELLING PRICE $1,285,000
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $630,000 (2007); $355,000 (2000)
TAXES $5,776 (2017)
DAYS ON THE MARKET Five
LISTING AGENTS Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty
The Action: In mid-June, house hunters combing through the Beaches found this semi-detached house with laneway parking on a 22-by-123-foot lot.
"It was very busy at a time when the newspapers were talking about a huge dip in the market," agent Irene Kaushansky said. "We had an offer date set for Wednesday and by Sunday morning, we had six pre-emptive offers. No one wanted to wait."
What They Got: A few years ago, this 105-year-old house was expanded into a 1,606-square-foot space with the creation of a rear family room with heated hardwood floors, vaulted skylit ceilings and a walkout to a deck and private yard.
The original structure still retains a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining area and a galley-like kitchen, as well as a recreation room and three bedrooms on the lower and upper levels respectively.
The Agent's Take: "For a semi-detached house, it was quite wide, more like a detached house," Ms. Kaushansky said. "It had very nice, original character with all modern updates, and the addition off the rear made for a beautiful family room and nice flow to the kitchen."
Buyers also prized the ease of access to waterfront and urban amenities. "It's a nice quiet street that has a beach feel, but you didn't have to drive to the other end of Queen Street to get to it," Ms. Kaushansky explained.
"[Plus] there are a lot of homes without parking and typically even one-car parking is a bonus, so two-car parking is huge."
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨