Lake Shore condo draws three offers

16 YONGE ST., NO. 810, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $599,000

SELLING PRICE $591,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $386,500 (2011); $284,500 (2007); $258,044 (2006)

TAXES $2,786 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 13

LISTING AGENT Alina Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services. Ltd.

The Action: Late this September, One Pinnacle Centre had home-ownership opportunities in all suite sizes. In the median category was this one-bedroom-plus-den suite. Three bidders put in offers. "We had one offer when we first went on the market that didn't work out and two days later, we had two competing offers and three rounds of [counteroffers]," agent Alina Kholodov said.

"It was an indication that there's still interest in condos, even if the market is a bit uncertain."

What They Got: As with many units in an 11-year-old complex, this 738-square-foot suite is designed with an open entertaining area and a U-shaped kitchen with granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony.

The den is located off the foyer and the bedroom enclosed with one of two full bathrooms.

Laundry facilities, a locker and parking round out the package. Monthly fees of $516 cover utilities, concierge, gym, pool and party room.

The Agent's Take: "This one in particular has a decent-sized den, which you don't see often any more. You could use it as a real second bedroom," Ms. Kholodov said.

"[Plus] it's one of my favourite layouts in the building primarily because it's directly south-facing, so there's a lot of privacy – you have a little terrace beneath, so you don't have anyone looking into your unit – and you have direct lake views, which is special."