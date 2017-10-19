Large Queen West condo locks in a bid in seasonal slowdown

1205 QUEEN ST. W., NO. 308, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $685,000

SELLING PRICE $670,000

Story continues below advertisement

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $442,028 (2015)

TAXES $3,096 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 14

LISTING AGENT Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The Action: In June, this designer's own corner unit was a rare opportunity for buyers to own a two-bedroom unit at Q Lofts. So nearly two dozen visitors surveyed the interior and a deal was struck in two weeks.

"There hasn't been any other two-bedroom units listed all year in the building," agent Christopher Bibby said. "Only two units have traded in the building this year and other one was a junior one-bedroom with no parking."

What They Got: Sellers with professional design backgrounds reconfigured and renovated this 930-square-foot suite, so they had the builder remove the walls between a den and kitchen and revamped the latter themselves with custom cabinetry, an island and stainless-steel appliances.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The living room is the brightest space with a Juliet balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides.

There are two bathrooms, including a master ensuite, laundry machines, two storage lockers and parking. Monthly fees of $628 pay for water and on-site gym and party room.

The Agent's Take: "It is actually the largest unit in the building," Mr. Bibby said.

"It was originally a two bedroom plus den, and they opened up the den to be a dining room … to make the layout more open and functional."

"[The sellers] did some of their own features, upgrading the kitchen, countertops and floors, and they did a lot of considerate built-ins throughout," Mr. Bibby said.

"One thing people also quite liked was the two ensuites."