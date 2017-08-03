Luxuries help move Newtonbrook house

9 DUMONT ST., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $3,388,000

SELLING PRICE $3,300,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $563,000 (2007); $367,000 (2003)

TAXES N/A

DAYS ON THE MARKET 20

LISTING AGENT Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The Action: The month of April presented house hunters with several opportunities in Newtonbrook, such as this custom residence with an attached double garage. The sellers saw a few offers and pounced on one that came within a whisker of their asking price.

What They Got: The sale came soon after finishing touches were applied to this brick and stone house, such as a built-in Sonos sound system, four gas fireplaces – including in the living and family rooms – and intricate ceiling treatments in the library and all five bedrooms.

The kitchen is outfitted with stainless-steel appliances and has French doors opening to a deck and 50-by-175-foot grounds. A 2,000-square-foot basement suite has two bedrooms and a recreation area with a fireplace and wet bar.

The Agent's Take: "It was beautifully done," agent Bill Thom says. "Every bedroom has an ensuite, there are 10-foot ceilings and very beautiful quartz/Caesarstone countertop and custom-made kitchen cabinetry."

This house also had the luxury of room to roam, inside and out. "Most [houses in the neighbourhood] are around 3,900 square feet; this one's over 4,000," Mr. Thom says. "And it's at least 25 to 50 feet deeper than the average; most of them are 120 to 150 [feet]."