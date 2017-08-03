Luxuries help move Newtonbrook house

9 DUMONT ST., TORONTO
ASKING PRICE $3,388,000
SELLING PRICE $3,300,000
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $563,000 (2007); $367,000 (2003)
TAXES N/A
DAYS ON THE MARKET 20
LISTING AGENT Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.
The Action: The month of April presented house hunters with several opportunities in Newtonbrook, such as this custom residence with an attached double garage. The sellers saw a few offers and pounced on one that came within a whisker of their asking price.
What They Got: The sale came soon after finishing touches were applied to this brick and stone house, such as a built-in Sonos sound system, four gas fireplaces – including in the living and family rooms – and intricate ceiling treatments in the library and all five bedrooms.
The kitchen is outfitted with stainless-steel appliances and has French doors opening to a deck and 50-by-175-foot grounds. A 2,000-square-foot basement suite has two bedrooms and a recreation area with a fireplace and wet bar.
The Agent's Take: "It was beautifully done," agent Bill Thom says. "Every bedroom has an ensuite, there are 10-foot ceilings and very beautiful quartz/Caesarstone countertop and custom-made kitchen cabinetry."
This house also had the luxury of room to roam, inside and out. "Most [houses in the neighbourhood] are around 3,900 square feet; this one's over 4,000," Mr. Thom says. "And it's at least 25 to 50 feet deeper than the average; most of them are 120 to 150 [feet]."
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨