Sale of Tip Top Lofts luxury unit shows August market resilience

637 LAKE SHORE BLVD. W., NO. 1004, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,750,000

SELLING PRICE $2,750,000

Story continues below advertisement

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $1,535,000 (2010); $1,321,028 (2006)

TAXES $9,352 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Nine

LISTING AGENTS Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby's International Realty Canada

The Action: A seven-figure price point and proximity of the Billy Bishop airport did little to deter buyers from this upscale, two-storey end unit at Tip Top Lofts. One of 10 visitors made an asking price offer in mid-August.

"The condo market has been very resilient," agent Paul Maranger said. "For the high-end condo market, we expected this to take a few weeks – or more than a month – so this sold very quickly."

What They Got: The U-shaped Tip Top conversion project next to Coronation Park has both hard and soft lofts. (A hard loft is a residential space in a converted industrial building; a soft loft is a constructed residential space made to appear like a converted space.) This soft-loft space is one of the building's largest units with a 2,525-square-foot plan surrounded by windows facing all directions but north.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Off the entry foyer is a den and two bedrooms, including a master with a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms renovated with heated floors.

Atop the floating-glass staircase is an open entertaining space with herringbone hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and walkout to a terrace, plus a quartz-topped island with bar seating.

Laundry machines, a locker and two-car parking complete the unit. Monthly fees of $1,653 covers water, concierge, fitness and social amenities.

The Agent's Take: "You're able to enjoy the historic building, which is stunning, yet live in a completely contemporary space," Mr. Maranger said.

"[The owners] did a comprehensive renovation and worked with an excellent interior designer, so the space is spectacular."

This unit was also coveted for its size and set up. "About 96 per cent of what's in Toronto is under 1,600 square feet, so this is unusually large," Mr. Maranger said.

Story continues below advertisement

"[Plus] it's what I'd call a pineapple upside-down cake – so you walk into the bedroom level … and then went up – and the reason for that was the builder and architect wanted enhanced views from the upper level."