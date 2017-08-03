Lytton Park home sells for nearly $7-million in slow market

LISTING 152 Glencairn Ave., Toronto

ASKING PRICE $7,299,000

SELLING PRICE $6,980,000

Story continues below advertisement

TAXES $10,670 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 29

LISTING AGENT Olena Feoktistova, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Within a 10-minute walk from John Ross Robertson public school and Havergal College, this newly completed and staged home caught the attention of buyers browsing in June. Although the average area home sold for around $4.5-million, the seller stood firm and rejected the first offer. The same buyer returned with a second bid closer to $7-million that was accepted.

"It is a record sale in the area since the highest price was $5.4-million and my sale was $6.98-million," agent Olena Feoktistova says.

What They Got: Architect Stan Makow designed this two-storey house with formal and casual entertaining spaces dressed in high-end finishes, such as intricate ceiling and wall treatments and arched doors and entranceways.

Fireplaces are a focal point in the living and family rooms, as well as a lower-level recreation room and in the master suite upstairs. The basement also features a wet bar, glass-enclosed wine cellar and gym. The master suite is nearly the size of the other three bedrooms combined, with a massive ensuite bathroom and dressing room with an island.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There is a library and lower level theatre. The marble-clad kitchen is spacious, with a large island and a butler's pantry open to the dining room. Patio doors give access to the 50-by-174-foot grounds.

Conveniences includes interior access to the double garage, two laundry rooms and seven bathrooms.

The Agent's Take: "Lytton Boulevard, Alexandra Boulevard and Glencairn are upscale streets and usually with big houses on big lots," Ms. Feoktistova says.

"This house is more typical for the Forest Hill area because it's built with great attention to detail and a lot of upgrades a builder wouldn't do."