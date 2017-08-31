May market shift cuts number of visitors to Etobicoke home

4 FAIRWAY RD., ETOBICOKE, ONT.

ASKING PRICE $2,849,000

SELLING PRICE $2,736,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1.2-million (2001); $1,028,037 (2000)

TAXES $12,335 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENTS Nigel Denham and Andy Taylor, Sotheby's International Realty Canada

The Action: By late May, agent Nigel Denham was sensing a shift in the market while promoting this two-storey house with a double garage on a 69-by-150-foot lot just metres from the Islington Golf Club.

"There wasn't a lot of inventory, so we had the bulk of the eyes on us," Mr. Denham said. "[Even so], showings were a bit more tempered."

What They Got: Near the end of a dead-end street is this 17-year-old house with a 4,288-square-foot plan and an additional 2,806-square-feet below for play and recreation rooms.

Well suited for entertaining are living and great rooms with fireplaces and vaulted ceilings, as well as a dining area and an eat-in kitchen with a skylight, pantry and exit to a patio with a retractable awning.

More solitary spaces consist of an enclosed office and five bedrooms. The master is located on the main level and has a walk-in closet, its own fireplace and one of five bathrooms.

The Agent's Take: "They were able to take advantage of the big lot and create a much larger house than is typical with incredible room sizes and proportions," said Mr. Denham, who noted frontages average 50 to 80 feet.

"The building envelope created some really dramatic cathedral ceilings in the front foyer and back great room."