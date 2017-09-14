 Skip to main content

Older King West condo delivers value in downtown Toronto

King St. W. Ph 9, Toronto

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

LISTING 701 King St. W., PH 9, Toronto

ASKING PRICE $615,000

SELLING PRICE $605,775

TAXES $2,793 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 12

LISTING AGENT Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The Action: Given the size of a three-tower complex on King Street, condo hunters generally have numerous units to choose from. For those looking for two bedrooms, nearly 20 toured this east-facing unit over the course of two weeks in late May.

What They Got: Built more than 30 years ago, this 998-square-foot suite is anchored by an open principal room with a wood-burning fireplace and access to a solarium. The latter can also be reached from a bedroom.

There are two bathrooms and a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.

The unit comes with storage and a parking spot. Each month, $789 pays for water, 24-hour concierge and use of a recreation room, squash court, gym and indoor and outdoor pools.

The Agent's Take: "This is a slightly older building, but in terms of amenities, there's really nothing else like it in that pocket with a pool, basketball court, physiotherapy [room], salon, games room, movie theatre and library," agent Christopher Bibby said.

"And the building offers a lot of value, even from a price per square foot standpoint. For a large space – closer towards 1,000 square feet – there are not many options at King and Bathurst at that price point."

The fireplace was a rare find. "You will see the odd gas fireplace that's done after the fact, but the wood-burning fireplaces were standard in this building and people absolutely loved it," Mr. Bibby said.

"[Plus] we had an unobstructed east view into the city … the CN Tower and skyline."

