Older King West condo delivers value in downtown Toronto

LISTING 701 King St. W., PH 9, Toronto
ASKING PRICE $615,000
SELLING PRICE $605,775
TAXES $2,793 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET 12
LISTING AGENT Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty
The Action: Given the size of a three-tower complex on King Street, condo hunters generally have numerous units to choose from. For those looking for two bedrooms, nearly 20 toured this east-facing unit over the course of two weeks in late May.
What They Got: Built more than 30 years ago, this 998-square-foot suite is anchored by an open principal room with a wood-burning fireplace and access to a solarium. The latter can also be reached from a bedroom.
There are two bathrooms and a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.
The unit comes with storage and a parking spot. Each month, $789 pays for water, 24-hour concierge and use of a recreation room, squash court, gym and indoor and outdoor pools.
The Agent's Take: "This is a slightly older building, but in terms of amenities, there's really nothing else like it in that pocket with a pool, basketball court, physiotherapy [room], salon, games room, movie theatre and library," agent Christopher Bibby said.
"And the building offers a lot of value, even from a price per square foot standpoint. For a large space – closer towards 1,000 square feet – there are not many options at King and Bathurst at that price point."
The fireplace was a rare find. "You will see the odd gas fireplace that's done after the fact, but the wood-burning fireplaces were standard in this building and people absolutely loved it," Mr. Bibby said.
"[Plus] we had an unobstructed east view into the city … the CN Tower and skyline."
