Parkdale property offered rare ‘sell and stay’ arrangement

42 GWYNNE AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1.098-million

SELLING PRICE $1.05-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $97,500 (1999)

TAXES $2,999 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 26

LISTING AND CO-OP AGENT Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: Agent Nutan Brown orchestrated her first "sell and stay" sale when the owner of this two-storey townhouse hoped to give up possession on paper, but sign a 10-year lease to remain. Given those terms, it only had about a dozen showings during a few weeks in May and June.

"[The seller] loves his home, but he was ready to do other things in his life and get the cash out of the house, so we were looking more for an investor," Ms. Brown said. "Some people were willing to give one or two year leases, but that's not what the seller wanted, he wanted 10 years. That's why it was on the market for nearly 30 days. Otherwise, it would have been 30 minutes."

What They Got: Save for the brick exterior erected circa 1888, this Victorian is outfitted with contemporary cosmetics, such as a custom mantle around a wood-burning fireplace in the living room and an eat-in kitchen redone with stainless-steel appliances and sliding doors to a patio with brick walls and parking off a lane.

Updated bathrooms serve a lower-level recreation area and three bedrooms on the second floor.

The Agent's Take: "It was a really beautifully decorated and appointed home," Ms. Brown said. "[Plus] for an urban backyard space, it's super private and beautifully landscaped, so it's like a little oasis in the back."