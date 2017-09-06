Priced low, Bedford Park home sells for $431,000 over asking

256 BEDFORD PARK AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,049,000

SELLING PRICE $1,480,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $579,000 (2005); $349,000 (1998); $318,800 (1991)

TAXES $5,897 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENT André Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Agent André Kutyan deliberately set a low asking price for this three-bedroom house when it hit the market in late July, believing it would pay off by drawing more bidders. Eight would-be buyers made initial offers, but during the round of counteroffers, one party added $431,000 to the $1.049-million asking price.

"This is typical for my sale strategy in the area as of late. It's an area where demand is a lot higher than listings," Mr. Kutyan said. "In that block, there are a couple listings sitting on the market at or over $2-million … but they're obviously more up-to-date or larger homes."

What They Got: Like many homes built circa 1930s, this 1,295-square-foot residence on a 20-by-125-foot lot has many classic details, updated with contemporary conveniences.

Notable features include a wood burning fireplace in the living room and wainscoting around the dining area, plus heated slate floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and double doors to the deck from an updated eat-in kitchen.

The 655-square-foot basement contains a recreation room and one of two bathrooms.

The Agent's Take: "A big draw is the John Wanless school," Mr. Kutyan said. "And there are only three streets in the neighbourhood that have dead-ends like this … so it's a rare hockey street where kids can play on the street."

The home also provides more room than might be expected. "The house is built very close to the lot line, so the interior space of this home is very similar to what you'd get on a 25-foot lot," Mr. Kutyan said.

"It also has a detached, two-car garage in the rear, so that's a big deal. In the area, if its got a mutual drive, at most it'll have pad parking, or if they're lucky, they might have a detached garage at the back."