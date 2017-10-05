Purchasers pause before bidding on Richmond Gardens home

5 ROYALWOOD CT., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,695,000

SELLING PRICE $1.6-million

TAXES $6,686 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 28

LISTING AGENT JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: This two-storey residence with an attached double garage was one of the few available properties for sale in Richmond Gardens late this August. Buyers initially proved hesitant, but within a month, multiple offers emerged, with the final buyer cutting $95,000 off the asking price.

"There were a number of showings and the offer date came and went, but subsequently, we had multiple offers. That actually happens quite a bit now," agent JoAnne Gludish said. "It's on the top of a small court and it's a part of a desirable pocket because of the schools in there."

What They Got: This detached brick house on a 38-by-155-foot lot is fairly representative of most homes built within the community in the 1970s.

It opens into a grand foyer with custom millwork and a staircase winding upstairs to four bedrooms and down to a guest room and recreation area with a wet bar and one of three fireplaces.

Primary entertaining spaces include formal living and dining rooms and an updated kitchen with an island, granite counters and a walkout to a south-facing backyard and saltwater pool. The outdoors can also be reached from a sunroom off a family room with a stone fireplace.

The Agent's Take: "That was an absolutely stunning backyard. It's much larger than typical in that subdivision and it was a beautiful setting. Plus, it had a lovely pool," Ms. Gludish said.

"And the house was very large. The difference is that it had a main-floor family room, office and sunroom."