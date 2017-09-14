Quick price drop for Etobicoke bungalow

11 BLOORLEA CRES., ETOBICOKE

ASKING PRICE $1,179,000

SELLING PRICE $1,050,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $406,011 (2003); $260,000 (1997)

TAXES $3,194 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 25

LISTING AGENTS Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Agents Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown listed this detached bungalow for $1.179-million to test buyer reactions mid-July. It racked up about three dozen visits, most of which took place during several weekend open houses but no offers. Only after a price reduction to $1.149-million did a hesitant bidder negotiate a deal for $1.05-million.

"We didn't get any offers, so we decided to adjust the price … there were homes in the area that had been lingering and we didn't want to be one of them," Ms. Kaushansky said.

What They Got: This 1,242-square-foot residence built in 1961 has three bedrooms and entertaining areas on the main and lower levels, plus a built-in double garage.

There has been some remodelling in the past 10 years in the eat-in kitchen and the larger of two bathrooms.

The 48-by-116-foot lot has a back patio and perennial gardens.

The Agent's Take: "Even though the lot wasn't one of the biggest in the area, the house certainly had a big footprint," Ms. Kaushansky said. "It has an updated kitchen, very new bathroom, lots of light and a nice yard that gave people outdoor space without too much maintenance."