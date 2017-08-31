Quirky quarters captivate buyers near Etobicoke’s waterfront

100 TWENTY SEVENTH ST., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,499,000

SELLING PRICE $1,457,625

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $760,000 (2010); $215,000 (1992)

TAXES $4,747 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENT Julie Kinnear, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: This two-storey house with a garage has unusual quirks – such as two driveways and a multilevel master bedroom suite – but buyers weren't dissuaded. It sold before the agents open house early June.

"There weren't very many [showings]; it sold right away, almost immediately," agent Julie Kinnear said. "That area – Long Branch – is getting very hip, so it's a good location."

What They Got: Not far from Colonel Samuel Smith Park, this 2,465-square-foot residence was given new form and function, starting with recently installed mechanical systems, roofing, windows and doors.

Traditional living and dining rooms are counterbalanced with an open eat-in kitchen and family-room addition. The former features an island, granite counters, brick accent wall and a pantry, while the latter contains a wood-burning fireplace, double doors to the deck and vaulted, wood-beamed ceilings.

Off the addition are stairs up to an updated semi-ensuite, which has more steps into the dressing room of the largest of three bedrooms on the second floor.

The 1,600-square-foot basement is self-contained with an entertaining area, kitchen, sauna and one of three bathrooms.

The Agent's Take: "It was on a pretty premium lot – 50 by 150 feet – which in the city of Toronto is a special property," Ms. Kinnear said. "[And] it was cool this has two separate driveways … which meant when you're leaving in the morning or arriving at night, you don't have to move any [cars] around."

Even more surprising was the interior design. "It had major 'wow' factor. First of all, the seller were meticulous in how they maintained it and upgraded it," Ms. Kinnear said.

"It has a lot of Old World charm and character, then you walk to the back half of the house with a huge massive addition with cathedral ceilings, so it was a good combo of old and new."