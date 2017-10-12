Richmond Hill home sees big seven-year return

22 HILLHOLM BLVD., RICHMOND HILL, ONT.

ASKING PRICE $2,590,000

SELLING PRICE $2.4-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $850,000 (2010)

TAXES $8,725 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 37

LISTING AGENT Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The Action: About seven years ago, a bidding war broke out over this detached house on an 84-by-155-foot lot in the gated Richmond Hill community known as Bayview Hill, with the buyer paying $850,000. This past June, the house sold for $2.4-million – a $1.55-million return.

"The sellers spent a good $150,000 or so to improve the house, the kitchen and everything else, but that's miniscule compared to the price difference," agent Bill Thom said. "At one time [Bayview Hill homes] hardly appreciated, so maybe it was due for a big appreciation."

What They Got: This four-bedroom house was constructed by Wycliffe Homes in 1987 and has a Georgian-style façade and a centre-hall layout with a separate den, dining room and sunken living room.

Since 2012, new oak railings and a fourth bathroom were added and the heating and cooling systems upgraded. Three existing bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen were also renovated.

The Agent's Take: "Bayview Secondary School is now ranked very highly within the school system and … a lot of Chinese buyers like to have their kids get into the IB [International Baccalaureate] program," Mr. Thom said.

"[Plus, the home] has a very unique design with the garage tucked away at the back."