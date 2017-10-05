Summer buyers get a deal on West Deane starter

14 BEAVER BEND CRES., TORONTO
ASKING PRICE $849,900
SELLING PRICE $800,000
TAXES $3,832 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET 15
LISTING AGENT JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.
The Action: In early July, as many house hunters were mulling over the ramifications of new provincial housing changes, a slow but steady stream of visitors trickled through this bungalow near West Deane Park. A bid that lopped $49,900 off the asking price took the keys.
What They Got: In the past decade, the first and only owner of this 58-year-old bungalow carried out some improvements, such as new roofing, stone porch and steps and eat-in kitchen.
Kept in original shape are a dining room and a living room with gas fireplace, plus a lower-level recreation room with a second bathroom.
To reach the 56-by-126-foot grounds, there is a side door, a cedar deck off one of three bedrooms and front entrance by an attached garage with loft storage.
The Agent's Take: "There wasn't a lot of activity on the market at the time, so a lot of people had taken their homes off the market – or were not putting them on," agent JoAnne Gludish said. "This one was on the market for 15 days, which isn't very long.
"The beauty of this [house] is the lot was 56 [feet] across and most of them in there are maximum 50," Ms. Gludish said. "Because it had the extra frontage, it would allow a new purchaser to renovate or build more house."
For instance, houses such as this one are likely to be topped up, not torn down. "It was a nice bungalow, a great starter home for somebody," Ms. Gludish said. "It has nice-sized rooms and a west-facing garden."
