Sunny weather brings buyers to St. Lawrence Market condo

39 JARVIS ST., NO. 412, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $599,900

SELLING PRICE $595,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $320,000 (2007); $255,000 (2006); $219,000 (2002); $155,689 (2000)

TAXES $2,549 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The Action: Kitty corner to St. James Park, this mid-rise building seldom has units for sale. So 16 buyers quickly toured this one-bedroom-plus-den suite within two days of it listing in mid-July.

"The property wasn't staged, but my clients worked with an interior designer to update the space," agent Christopher Bibby said.

"So we priced it a little higher than what other units had been trading for, but we had really good weather and … St. Lawrence Market was busy, so we had lots of positive feedback from agents coming through."

What They Got: This 17-year-old suite offers a 735-square-foot plan finished with nine-foot ceilings, southwest-facing windows and balcony doors off the living and dining area.

Over the past few years, the seller added hardwood floors, crown mouldings, Caesarstone counters and stainless-steel appliances. The den was also customized with a built-in desk and reduced in size to create a walk-in closet in the bedroom.

A bathroom, laundry facilities, a locker and parking round out this unit. Each month, $712 pays for water, heat and concierge, plus maintenance of a gym, recreation room and rooftop garden.

The Agent's Take: "What attracted people to the property was the proximity to the St. Lawrence Market and other neighbourhoods, like the Distillery District and Financial District, and proximity to transit and shops," Mr. Bibby said.

"A lot of the new buildings you're not getting this square footage for a one-bedroom plus den. One-bedroom plus dens now are typically 500 to 600 square feet, max."

The unit's value was further increased by renovations.

"A lot of the other listings typically that come up in the building are a little more dated, but [the seller] had a very modern, clean aesthetic, which attracted a lot of people typically looking in the neighbouring buildings that are less than five years old," Mr. Bibby said.